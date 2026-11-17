MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Network expansion builds on EV Realty's portfolio of commercial fleet charging sites providing grid-ready infrastructure solutions in crucial freight hubs

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Realty, a leader in the development and operation of high-power fleet charging hubs, today announced it has broken ground and begun construction on a Powered Properties® truck charging hub at 18715 S. Western Avenue in Torrance, California.

The Torrance site is located adjacent to I-405 with direct connectivity to I-110, enabling charging for fleets serving the San Pedro Bay port complex and inland distribution centers, as well as air cargo and delivery around Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The 9 MW charging hub will have 50 high-power charging ports and the ability to serve trucks using both Megawatt Charging System (MCS) and Combined Charging System (CCS) technology. The site, EV Realty's second in the region, is scheduled to open for commercial fleet charging in mid-2027 just as next-generation trucks like the Tesla Semi begin to roll out at scale.

“This Torrance site will open up new lanes and operational flexibility for fleets across the region, at a time when we are seeing growing interest in electrification,” said EV Realty Chief Commercial Officer Suncheth Bhat.“2027 is shaping up to be a year of real growth for this sector as truck technology continues to improve, charging networks expand in key freight hubs, and fleet operators see the potential to save money by going electric.”

EV Realty uses proprietary software tools to find strategically located sites with ready access to grid power, removing barriers for operators that need near-term access to power in grid-constrained areas. The Torrance site is an important next step for the company's network of grid-ready Powered Properties® fleet charging hubs. EV Realty is on track to have over 100 MCS charging ports across Southern California by mid-2027. The company opened a 9 MW fleet charging hub in San Bernardino in April 2026 and has also recently announced future projects in Stockton and Ontario.

“By providing access to power when and where it's needed, we are addressing one of the primary constraints to electrification at scale,” said EV Realty CEO Patrick Sullivan.“Our Powered Properties® are ideally located to meet fleet operator needs, and all our sites have ready access to grid power without lengthy utility upgrades. We are set up to move quickly and expand to meet the market.”

EV Realty's Torrance site is supported by the California Transportation Commission's Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP), Southern California Edison's Shared Fleet Charging Rebate Program, and a conditional award from the California Energy Commission's EnergIIZE program. Other key project partners include ParWest, Synop, and Outpost.

About EV Realty

EV Realty develops, owns, and operates multi-megawatt infrastructure projects in strategic locations to meet a variety of end uses that depend on access to reliable, low-cost, scalable grid power. Our Powered Properties®for fleet charging provide our customers with dedicated, secure charging solutions where and when they need it most. We leverage real estate, proprietary software, and development expertise to scale infrastructure buildout in sectors where speed to power is a gating constraint. Learn more about how we're building the infrastructure backbone of the future at .

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