CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As vehicle architectures move toward centralized compute and zonal networking, the in-vehicle network must do more than transport data. It must adapt in real time while maintaining deterministic performance, functional safety and cybersecurity. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces the sampling of its LAN9324x and LAN9322x

Scalable, Dynamic and Self-Managed Networking for Software-Defined Vehicles

Sharing common features, architecture and standards-based software, the LAN9322x family targets compact zonal and edge applications, while the LAN9324x family scales port count and bandwidth for higher-performance zonal, central compute and gateway designs. Drop-in device options with integrated 10BASE-T1S, 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 PHYs and SerDes connectivity from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps enable designers to select the right port mix, bandwidth and package for each application.

Fully self-managed and ready to configure, the LAN932xx families can eliminate the need for customers to develop and maintain proprietary, device-specific switch software. The VelocityDRIVE® Software Platform provides standards-based management using IETF/IEEE YANG data models and CORECONF for local or remote configuration, monitoring and dynamic updates, enabling software and engineering reuse across compatible switches.

Beyond static configuration, the LAN932xx families support dynamic runtime reconfiguration, enabling vehicle networks to respond in real time to evolving functional safety, cybersecurity and resource requirements. This capability also accelerates development and validation, providing a future-ready foundation even for static production networks.

“Software-defined vehicles require networks that are programmable, scalable and ready to adapt,” said Charles Forni, corporate vice president of Microchip's networking and connectivity business unit.“With our LAN9324x and LAN9322x switches and the VelocityDRIVE Software Platform, customers can adopt a standards-based, easily configurable approach that reduces software development and maintenance effort, cost and risk.”

Advanced, Secure and Resilient by Design

The LAN932xx families combine high-performance TSN switching, advanced security and precision time synchronization, scaling to 18 external ports and up to 30 Gbps switching capacity. With integrated automotive Ethernet PHYs, MACsec on every port and ISO 26262 ASIL B compliant, the devices are designed to deliver the performance, safety and security required for next-generation vehicle networks.

A fully integrated dual-core Arm® Cortex®-R52+ processor with lockstep operation and on-chip SRAM is complemented by a dedicated Arm Cortex-M33 embedded Hardware Security Module (eHSM) with hardware isolation. An extensive Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) engine provides advanced packet filtering, intrusion detection and protection. The switches are AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified, with an ambient operating temperature range of −40°C to +105°C and a maximum junction temperature of 150°C.

The supply chain for the automotive industry is increasingly complex. The LAN932xx families support resilient automotive sourcing, with multiple geographically diverse wafer fabrication locations and back-end assembly and test options.

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Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and VelocityDRIVE are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.