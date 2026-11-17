Lime To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Needham Consumer Tech/E-Commerce 1x1 Conference
Monday, November 23, 2026
Virtual
Furey Hidden Gems Conference
Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Virtual
Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference
Tuesday, December 8, 2026
New York, NY
About Lime
Lime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As the largest global shared micromobility business, Lime partners with cities to deploy e-bikes and e-scooters to serve shorter distance trips with sustainable transport options. Lime has powered more than one billion rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
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Media Relations
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