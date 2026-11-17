Lime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As the largest global shared micromobility business, Lime partners with cities to deploy e-bikes and e-scooters to serve shorter distance trips with sustainable transport options. Lime has powered more than one billion rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.

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