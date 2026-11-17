

62% of Canadians trust Visa to handle a payment made by an AI assistant, ranking Visa first among 24 brands evaluated

83% of current AI users would allow AI to help compare products, prices and reviews Just 2% have used it to prepare or complete an order



TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday life for Canadians, trust will be critical to unlocking its next evolution: enabling AI agents to make purchases on consumers' behalf. New Canadian findings from the Visa Trust Index reveal that 62% of Canadians surveyed would trust Visa to handle a payment made by an AI assistant, ranking it first among the 24 brands evaluated in Canada.

Meanwhile, Visa Canada's Agentic Commerce Readiness Report highlights the gap between Canadians' willingness to use AI for shopping and trusting it to take on purchasing tasks. The new report finds that nearly two-thirds of Canadians surveyed use at least one generative AI platform. Among current users, 83% would allow AI to assist with comparing products, prices and reviews. Yet, just 2% have used it to prepare or complete an order.

“The shift to agentic commerce isn't simply a technology story. It's a trust story,” said Michiel Wielhouwer, President and Country Manager, Visa Canada.“As AI takes on a greater role in how Canadians shop, they need to know their payments are in trusted hands. Visa's role is to keep bringing that trust to the payment experience so Canadians can embrace new ways to shop with confidence.”

Canadians want to stay in control

Canadians see potential for AI to take on more of the shopping journey, but they want clear controls before giving it greater purchasing responsibility. Among current AI users surveyed for Visa Canada's Agentic Commerce Readiness Report, 39% want the ability to pause or immediately turn off purchasing, 38% want control over which personal information AI can access and 35% want spending limits. Four in ten (39%) say they would always want to approve a purchase first when using AI.

Protection if something goes wrong matters, too. Among current AI users, 39% say they would feel more confident if they were not held responsible for unauthorized or fraudulent purchases.

Canadians remain cautious about AI making financial decisions

The Visa Trust Index further highlights Canadians' caution around giving AI greater responsibility. While 40% of Canadians surveyed would trust generative AI to draft a difficult text message and 37% to manage their daily calendar, only 26% would trust it to buy items they regularly purchase. Trust falls further for more complex financial activities, including choosing stocks (17%) and planning for retirement (15%).

“As AI takes on a more active role in commerce, businesses have an opportunity to rethink how they connect with and serve their customers,” said Wielhouwer.“Preparing now will be important to unlocking the opportunities of agentic commerce and delivering the seamless experiences and value consumers expect.”

What this means for Canadian businesses

For Canadian retailers, Visa Canada's Agentic Commerce Readiness Report points to a practical opportunity: helping shoppers find better value. Among current AI users, 42% identify finding lower prices or better deals as a benefit they already experience or hope to gain from AI shopping agents, making it the most-cited benefit. As AI takes on greater responsibility for purchases, clear approvals, spending limits and trusted payment experiences will be essential to building consumer confidence.





Research Methodology

About the Agentic Commerce Readiness Report

The Agentic Commerce Readiness Report is based on a survey that explores AI use and knowledge, concerns and motivators to use AI shopping agents. The survey of n=1,502 Canadians aged 18+ (including n=926 current AI users) was conducted by Angus Reid on behalf of Visa from September 9 to 14, 2026.

About the Visa Trust Index for Agentic Commerce

The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll through its Harris Poll Omnibus survey on behalf of Visa. In Canada, n=1,020 adults were surveyed in English and French from July 7 to 9, 2026, with respondents matched to the general adult population based on Census data. Between 503 and 519 Canadian respondents rated each payment brand on trust.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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