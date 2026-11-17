(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of publicly-traded Biogen Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: BIIB): UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS



ALBERT AFTOORA and AMJAD KHAN Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, and NADIA SHASH as Sole Managing Member of PolyCon Solutions LLC, individually,

Plaintiffs,

v.

BIOGEN INC., MICHEL VOUNATSOS, and ALFRED W. SANDROCK, JR.,

Defendants.



CASE No.: 1:21-cv-10479-IT





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED BIOGEN INC. (“BIOGEN”) COMMON STOCK FROM OCTOBER 22, 2019 TO NOVEMBER 5, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, that a hearing (the“Settlement Fairness Hearing”) will be held on March 5, 2027, at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable Indira Talwani, United States District Judge, at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, 1 Courthouse Way, Courtroom 9, Boston, MA 02210, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $25,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount, or $8,333,333.33, plus interest, and reimbursement of expenses of not more than $1,900,000, and reimbursement of Plaintiffs' costs and expenses related to their representation of the Settlement Class in an aggregate amount not to exceed $45,000, for a total of $10,278,333.33, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation. Under the proposed Plan of Allocation, 80% of the Net Settlement Fund (corresponding to $20 million of the Settlement Amount) will be distributed to Settlement Class Members who purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen common stock from July 22, 2020 through November 5, 2020, inclusive, and 20% (corresponding to $5 million) will be distributed to Settlement Class Members who purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen common stock from October 22, 2019 through July 21, 2020, inclusive, whose claims had been dismissed. The Long Notice explains the allocation in detail. The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Fairness Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means, and to change the date and/or time of the Settlement Fairness Hearing without further notice to the Settlement Class.1 To determine whether the date and time of the Settlement Fairness Hearing have changed, or whether Settlement Class Members must or may participate by telephone or video, it is important that you monitor the Court's docket and the website,, for any update before making any plans to attend the Settlement Fairness Hearing.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen common stock during the period from October 22, 2019 to November 5, 2020, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Biogen common stock. If you need assistance obtaining a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Long Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may write to, call, or contact the Claims Administrator: Biogen Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Toll-Free) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985;.... You can also download a copy of the Long Notice and submit your Claim Form online at. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form electronically or by mail no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on January 19, 2027; mailed Claim Forms must be postmarked by that date and sent to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to share in the recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than January 19, 2027, in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses and awards to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Long Notice and received no later than February 12, 2027, by each of the following:

Court Clerk

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of Massachusetts

1 Courthouse Way,

Suite 2300

Boston, MA 02210

Lead Counsel

Jonathan Horne

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Ave

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 Defendants' Counsel

Audra J. Soloway

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

1285 Ave. of the Americas

New York, NY 10019





PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about this Notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Claims Administrator

Biogen Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205

Media, PA 19063

Tel.: (866) 274-4004

Fax: (610) 565-7985

... or Lead Counsel

Jonathan Horne

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Ave, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Fax: (212) 202-3827

...

DATED: OCTOBER 27, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS



___________________________

1 Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as in the Stipulation, which can be viewed at.