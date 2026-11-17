MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Trackball Combines Dual-Sensor Tracking, Multi-Device Connectivity, and Custom Controls for CAD, Design, and Creative Work









BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kensington, a worldwide leader in desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, today announced the launch of Expert Mouse ® Pro TB900 EQ Trackbal, a wired and wireless trackball designed for engineers, editors, and creative professionals who need precise cursor control and customizable navigation.

The TB900 combines Kensington's DIAMONDEYETM dual-sensor optical tracking system with a large 55mm trackball and polling rates up to 1kHz1 for smooth, accurate cursor movement with less hand and wrist motion compared to traditional mice. Designed for precision-intensive applications including CAD, video editing, audio production, graphic design, and professional computing, the advanced dual-sensor system maximizes tracking coverage and enables highly accurate cursor control from nearly the entire surface of the ball.

Users can connect up to four devices at once using two Bluetooth® channels, one 2.4GHz wireless connection, or wired USB-C®. The TB900 supports quick switching between connected computers and tablets without re-pairing.

Additional features include an adjustable aluminum scroll ring, dual side-scroll controls for horizontal scrolling and zooming, and support for up to 16 programmable functions using Kensington KonnectTM software2. The TB900 also includes access to Avid Pro Tools Intro+ for audio production workflows.

Key Features and Benefits



DIAMONDEYETM Optical Tracking with Dual Sensors for smooth, highly accurate cursor control for improved productivity and efficiency over traditional mice.

Up to 1kHz Polling Rate 1 via wired or 2.4GHz wireless connection for ultra-responsive performance and fast, accurate cursor control.

Adjustable Scroll Ring and Dual Customizable Side Scrolls for line-by-line, smooth, horizontal, and zoom navigation.

Advanced Customization with up to 16 programmable functions using Kensington KonnectTM software2 or choose plug-and-play convenience.

Multi-Device Connectivity supports two Bluetooth® connections, one 2.4GHz wireless connection with government-grade 128-bit AES encryption, and one wired USB-C® connection.

Rechargeable Battery delivers up to four months of productivity per charge3. USB-C® cable included for in-use charging and wired connection.

Ambidextrous Ergonomic Design optimized to comfortably accommodate both left- and right-handed users with average to larger-sized hands. Windows and macOS Compatibility effortlessly supports Windows 10 or later (32-bit/64-bit), Windows 11 (64-bit only), and macOS 14 or later, for seamless deployment across professional environments.

“Engineers, editors, and creative professionals rely on precise, repeatable control, and traditional mice can lack accuracy and require excessive hand movements which can negatively impact workflow efficiency,” said Lisa Schuiteboer-Shuler, Global Marketing Manager at Kensington.“The Expert MouseTM Pro TB900 EQ Trackball addresses these challenges with dual-sensor tracking, customizable controls, and multi-device connectivity designed for precision-focused tasks like CAD, video editing, audio production, and graphic design.”

The Kensington Expert MouseTM Pro TB900 EQ Trackball is backed by a three-year limited warranty and is now available on Amazon and through the Kensington Store. It is offered in two options-a silver ball version (K72469WWMY; SRP $129.99) and a red ball version (K72468WWMY; SRP $129.99)-with the red ball exclusively available on Amazon.

To learn more about Kensington's comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for consumers and businesses, visit .

1Maximum 1kHz performance available when using 2.4GHz or wired connection. Bluetooth® connection is limited to 133Hz.

2 Download required; compatible with Windows 10 or later and macOS 14 or later

3 Battery life may vary based on usage

4 Excludes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assembly, rechargeable battery, and charging cable

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About Kensington

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as the professionals' choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

The inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks, Kensington offers an extensive portfolio of award-winning products that provide trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People. Visit for more information about Kensington and its products and solutions for office and mobile environments.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands is a global leader in branded technology peripherals, workplace solutions, education and creative products that enable people to work with more productivity, learn with more confidence, and play with more enjoyment. We develop, nurture, and acquire a portfolio of distinct, innovative, and widely recognized brands, including EPOS®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Tilibra®, Trust®, and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at .

Kensington®, Expert MouseTM, DIAMONDEYETM, and Kensington KonnectTM are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2026 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM

Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

949-768-4423 ext. 101

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