MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montrealers rally behind the MUHC Foundation, The Beat 92.5, and community partners to help breast cancer patients receive the care and support they need.

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October, Montrealers came together for a cause close to so many hearts. Through donations, community fundraisers, and acts of solidarity, the MUHC Foundation's 2026 Raise Craze raised an incredible $115,765 to support breast cancer care at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

Every dollar raised will support the MUHC's Breast Clinic Wellness Program, which provides whole-person care to help patients navigate the physical and emotional challenges of breast cancer before, during, and after treatment.

For the third consecutive year, The Beat 92.5, and in particular The Beat's Breakfast Club, joined forces with the MUHC Foundation throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Listeners opened their hearts and wallets, local businesses stepped forward, and community members organized fundraisers. Some even shaved their heads in solidarity with those facing breast cancer.

“Breast cancer touches so many of us through someone we love. That's what makes Raise Craze so meaningful. Each year, our community comes together to support the physical and emotional well-being of patients. The momentum keeps growing, helping us do more so women can live better during treatment and beyond. Thank you to every single person who helped make this possible.”

-Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation

Montreal's airwaves become a force for good

At the heart of the MUHC Foundation's Raise Craze is a powerful partnership with The Beat 92.5. Through personal stories, heartfelt conversations, and enthusiastic calls to action, The Beat Breakfast Club has helped turn awareness into meaningful support for patients. Over the past three years, the collaboration has helped raise $369,218 for breast cancer care at the MUHC.

"Breast cancer has touched all of our lives in some way. As a woman and mother, this cause is deeply personal because we all know someone who has been diagnosed, who has fought it, or whose life has been forever changed by it. That's why supporting the MUHC Foundation's Raise Craze is so important. We have an opportunity to help fund research that can change lives, save lives, and give women a future where breast cancer no longer defines their story. Together, we can help create a future without breast cancer."

-Natasha Gargiulo, Co-Host of The Beat Breakfast Club

That spirit of generosity extends far beyond the radio studio. Listeners who have never met the patients they are helping continue to give, united by a simple desire to make someone's journey a little easier.

“Every year, I'm blown away by the people who show up for this cause. We have the privilege of reaching thousands of listeners every morning, and when we ask them to get behind something important, they answer. As a dad, I want my daughter to grow up in a world where women don't have to fear breast cancer. Being part of something that can help make that future possible means everything to me.”

-Lee Haberkorn, Co-Host of The Beat Breakfast Club

A city that shows up for one another

Over the past two years, Haberkorn has famously shaved his head in support of Raise Craze. This year, while he kept his hair, others stepped up to take on the challenge.

Among them were staff and supporters from The Orchard Pub Group, which brought all 10 of its Montreal-area pubs into the fundraising effort. From collecting donations to rallying customers and organizing a head-shaving event, the pubs helped bring Raise Craze into neighbourhoods across the city.

“Our pubs have always been about bringing people together. When we got behind Raise Craze, our staff and customers didn't hesitate. Some donated, others spread the word, and a few even shaved their heads. Seeing all ten of our pubs get involved was something special. We're proud to have played a part.”

-Shayne Devouges, Owner, Old Orchard Châteauguay

The impact of that generosity was amplified by Quebec-based retailer la Vie en Rose. Through its Roses of Hope Foundation, the company once again matched donations up to $50,000, helping turn individual acts of kindness into even greater support for patients.

“At la Vie en Rose, our mission has always been to help women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. Through Raise Craze, we have an opportunity to extend that commitment beyond fashion and support women when they need it most. We are proud to help make these contributions go even further.”

-François Roberge, President and CEO of la Vie en Rose

Behind every donation is a patient whose life has been turned upside down by a breast cancer diagnosis. While medical treatments focus on fighting the disease, patients often face challenges that extend well beyond the hospital's treatment rooms.

“A breast cancer diagnosis affects every part of a person's life. Thanks to our donors, the Breast Clinic Wellness Program provides care that goes beyond systemic therapy, radiation, and surgery. From physical rehabilitation and nutritional guidance to emotional support, these services help women through treatment and recovery. We see the difference this support makes every day, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who helps make it possible.”

-Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, Director of the MUHC Breast Clinic Wellness Program

The roots of Raise Craze go back to 2006 when Denise Vourtouzmis began rallying Montrealers around breast cancer care through Pink in the City when her own 11-year-old son shaved his head. What started as a personal commitment two decades ago has grown into an extraordinary community movement, with hundreds of fundraising activities held over the years all supporting patients at the MUHC.

“This is a strong and caring community, and for 20 years, I've had the privilege of seeing just how much people are willing to do for one another. People give their time, their money, and sometimes even their hair, all to help someone they may never meet. That's what makes this so powerful. We may not be able to change someone's diagnosis, but together, we can change what happens next. ”

-Denise Vourtouzmis, President of Pink in the City

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at Quebec's top research hospital. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we raise funds to accelerate discovery, advance patient care, and uncover tomorrow's breakthroughs. Our focus is on tackling humanity's most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, countering antibiotic resistance, training the next generation of health care innovators, and closing the gap in women's health research. Together, we are building momentum that is shaping the future of health care in Quebec.

Media contacts

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications, Marketing & Engagement

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

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Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

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