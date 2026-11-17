Allegro Microsystems To Present At The UBS Global Technology And AI Conference And The 55Th Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference In Association With Morgan Stanley
- UBS Global Technology and AI Conference - Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ. Mike Doogue, President and CEO, and Derek D'Antilio, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:55 p.m. Mountain Time (MT).
55th Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Morgan Stanley - Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at the May Fair Hotel in London, UK. Derek D'Antilio, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Gill, VP of Corporate Strategy, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at .
About Allegro MicroSystemsAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel electrification, automation, AI data center, and robotics forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro's commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in“automotive-grade” technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit
Contact: Jalene Hoover
VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 512 751 6526
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