Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
10 November 2026
11 November 2026
12 November 2026
13 November 2026
16 November 2026
| 21,857,189
200,000
74,706
375,294
350,000
350,000
| 16.66
17.38
17.46
17.52
17.69
17.70
| 364,173,085
3,475,120
1,304,329
6,574,550
6,191,115
6,196,015
|Total, 10 November – 16 November 2026
|1,350,000
|17.59
|23,741,130
|Accumulated under the program
|23,207,189
|16.72
|387,914,214
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 55,943,859 own shares, corresponding to 3.98% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 65 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback 10 November - 16 November 2026
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