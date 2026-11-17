(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 10 November 2026 – 16 November 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 10 November – 16 November 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

10 November 2026

11 November 2026

12 November 2026

13 November 2026

16 November 2026 21,857,189

200,000

74,706

375,294

350,000

350,000 16.66

17.38

17.46

17.52

17.69

17.70 364,173,085

3,475,120

1,304,329

6,574,550

6,191,115

6,196,015 Total, 10 November – 16 November 2026 1,350,000 17.59 23,741,130 Accumulated under the program 23,207,189 16.72 387,914,214

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 55,943,859 own shares, corresponding to 3.98% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



AS 65 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 10 November - 16 November 2026