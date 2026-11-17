MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New commercial payload hosted on Firefly's Elytra vehicle will demonstrate high-accuracy navigation capabilities in lunar orbit









*Rendering of Firefly's Elytra Dark vehicle in lunar orbit with QASCOM's COLLINS integrated on the side

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced a new commercial payload agreement with QASCOM to operate the Cislunar Orbiting L-band and LunaNet Integrated Navigation System (COLLINS) on Firefly's Elytra vehicle in lunar orbit as part of Firefly's Blue Ghost mission to the Moon's Gruithuisen Domes. Targeted to launch no earlier than 2028, Firefly's mission now has eight total payloads, including six payloads through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

“After delivering LuGRE to the Moon on Firefly's historic Blue Ghost mission last year, we're proud to once again collaborate with QASCOM and help enhance critical lunar Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) capabilities,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.“Our dual spacecraft configuration, including our Blue Ghost lander and Elytra orbiter, puts us in a unique position to enable a wider scope of repeatable, reliable operations on and around the Moon. We're rapidly growing spacecraft production as we continue to see increasing demand from both commercial and government customers.”

The COLLINS payload, developed by QASCOM on behalf of the Italian Space Agency (ASI), will be hosted on Firefly's Elytra Dark vehicle to demonstrate high-accuracy and robust navigation capabilities for future spacecraft using signals from the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and future LunaNet PNT services, including European Space Agency's Moonlight Lunar Communications and Navigation Services (LCNS). This demonstration in lunar orbit will follow the success of LuGRE, a joint ASI / NASA payload developed by QASCOM that flew on Blue Ghost Mission 1 and tracked GNSS signals on the Moon's surface for the first time. While the LuGRE payload was contracted through NASA CLPS, COLLINS is being onboarded as a commercial contract with Firefly, as a part of a public-private co-investment initiative between ASI and QASCOM.

“The deployment of QASCOM's PNT technology on Firefly's Elytra orbiter is a strategic step in validating ASI's vision for next-generation lunar PNT services,” said Dr. Oscar Pozzobon, Co-founder, President and CEO at QASCOM.“By launching the first combined GNSS/LunaNet PNT technology into lunar orbit, QASCOM and Firefly will enable critical capabilities such as autonomous lunar navigation, mobility, and precision landing for future governmental and commercial missions.”

During mission operations, Firefly's Elytra vehicle will first deploy Blue Ghost into lunar orbit. Blue Ghost will then land on the Moon's Gruithuisen Domes and support payload operations for approximately 14 days on the lunar surface. While in lunar orbit, Elytra will provide a communications relay for Blue Ghost and complete six months of operations for COLLINS with the option to extend.

Elytra will then remain in lunar orbit for five years, capturing high-resolution imagery on and around the Moon as part of Firefly's Ocula lunar imaging service. Following Firefly's upcoming mission to the Moon's far side, this will be the second Elytra vehicle Firefly is deploying to lunar orbit, enabling faster revisit times for lunar mapping, resource detection, and situational awareness.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful Moon landing. Firefly's launch, lunar, and orbital vehicles paired with its AI software and data processing capabilities support end-to-end missions across cislunar space, including payload delivery and maneuverability, space domain awareness, and missile warning and tracking. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration across the company's product lines. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected demonstrations of the new commercial payload, the timing of the Blue Ghost mission and its expected operations, the expected longevity and services provided by Elytra, statements of our chief executive officer and other statements regarding Firefly's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“enable,”“demonstrate,”“may,”“will,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“would,”“target”,“intends,” and“believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of our ordinary business operations and conditions in the general economy and markets in which we compete, the forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to the risks, uncertainties, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events; etc.

Media Contact

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .