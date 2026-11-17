Media Advisory: LIGHTS. CAMERA. PREVENTION. MADD Canada's New School Program Showcased In Edmonton With KAG Canada
|Date:
|Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9 A.M.
|Location:
|Rosslyn Junior High, 13215 - 113A Street, Edmonton AB T5E 5B9
|Guests:
| Tyler Pennington, Vice President of Finance, KAG Canada
Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer
This year's presentations include a new film, Trapped, which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual sessions. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.
For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or ...
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...
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