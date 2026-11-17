(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend an exclusive screening of MADD Canada's new national School Program at Rosslyn Junior High in Edmonton. With support from National Sponsor KAG Canada, the School Program brings the sober driving message directly into classrooms across Canada, reaching thousands of students each year.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of these crashes. To help tackle this issue, MADD Canada's one-hour School Program presentations for students in Grades 7 through 12 deliver a strong message about the impacts of impaired driving and help youth make safe choices. Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students and staff.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9 A.M. Location: Rosslyn Junior High, 13215 - 113A Street, Edmonton AB T5E 5B9 Guests: Tyler Pennington, Vice President of Finance, KAG Canada

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer



This year's presentations include a new film, Trapped, which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual sessions. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.



For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or ...

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...