MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atiq Khan brings more than 25 years in financial technology to Dune as it builds real-time onchain market data for institutions

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dune, the institutional data provider for onchain markets, today announced that Atiq Khan has joined as Director of Engineering, helping lead the engineering behind Dune Market Data Feeds. Atiq spent four and a half years at Coinbase leading Market Data & Analytics within Institutional Markets. Before that, he spent a decade at Goldman Sachs, where he became Global Co-Head of Market Data Engineering, responsible for the infrastructure that delivers financial market data to trading, pricing and risk systems across the firm.

Dune Market Data Feeds delivers real-time trade and liquidity data from 200+ onchain venues across 12 chains, about a second after execution. It includes a Spot Feed, a Perpetuals Feed, and reference data with identifiers and classifications for every asset, venue and market in both feeds, so institutions can bring onchain price discovery into the market data systems they already run. Learn more at dune.com/feeds.

"I'd spent much of my career building market data capabilities for individual financial institutions. Dune is an opportunity to have an impact at an industry level, helping shape how institutions access and consume onchain financial data," said Atiq Khan. "We're turning onchain financial activity into real-time feeds, reference data and historical data in a format that traditional institutions are familiar with and can trust."

"Atiq has spent his career inside the institutions we serve, building the market data their traders, risk teams and exchanges run on," said Fredrik Haga, Co-Founder and CEO of Dune. "He knows what institutions need from a feed because he used to be the one running it."

About Atiq Khan

Atiq Khan is Director of Engineering at Dune, based in London. He previously led Market Data & Analytics within Institutional Markets at Coinbase and served as Global Co-Head of Market Data Engineering at Goldman Sachs. Earlier, he held market data engineering roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

About Dune

Dune is the industry standard for onchain data. We provide structured, institutional-grade blockchain datasets across stablecoin payments, real-world assets, spot and perpetual trading, prediction markets, and more. Access data from 130+ chains - and counting - and deliver it anywhere you work. Trusted by 1,000+ industry leaders, including Visa, WisdomTree, S&P, UBS, and Bloomberg.

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