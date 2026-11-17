MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Some gifts are opened once and put away. A first real suitcase is carried for the next decade - which is why the Voyageur is built for the trips that begin with a move rather than a visit.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEVEL8 has announced its Black Friday promotion, running from November 1, 2026, through December 3, 2026. Among the pieces the brand is highlighting for the season is the Voyageur Check-In Luggage - the case LEVEL8 points to for the people about to begin a new chapter of their own. That chapter tends to begin with a departure. Graduation, a first job, a term or a posting abroad: a person's life becomes portable all at once, and everything that matters has to fit into one object that will be handed to a stranger, stacked under other people's belongings, and returned on a belt in a different time zone.









Voyageur Check-In Luggage: designed by subtraction

The Voyageur is a genuinely good-looking check-in case, and the reason is not decoration. The branding sits quietly on the surface, and the panels follow the structure of the shell; what carries the look is a set of purposeful lines and clean proportions, so the case reads as one volume rather than a collection of features.

The shell is 100 percent Covestro German PC. It gives the exterior an even, matte surface that keeps its finish through years of stacking, transfers and baggage belts, and it does so at low weight: the case takes the handling a checked bag receives and still lifts onto a luggage rack or into a trunk without a fight.









The same logic continues inside. A 3/7 split deep compartment and enclosed compartments secure belongings, separate wet items and keep contents visible and accessible, so organizing a trip does not require unpacking the bag to find one thing. A TSA-approved lock, YKK zippers, a 100 percent RPET recycled lining and LEVEL8 offers a Lifetime Warranty covering manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship, including functional issues with the shell, wheels, telescopic handle, carry handles, and zippers.









Size is the next decision, and the Voyageur checked line covers the range most trips actually call for. The 26-inch holds 93 liters and weighs 11.8 lbs, enough for five to seven days away. The 28-inch expands to 99 liters at 12.4 lbs, the usual pick for a 7–10 day international trip, while the 30-inch reaches 105 liters at 13.9 lbs for stays longer than ten days or for travelers who tend to bring back more than they leave with. Put together, those choices are what make it easy to give: an object used weekly rather than occasionally, for business trips and holidays alike, and specific enough that the recipient will notice the difference from the case they would have bought themselves.

Two innovations: S-Tek wheels and the Wide Handle System

Practicality is the half of the Voyageur. It comes down to two systems - the wheels the case rolls on, and the handle it is pulled by - and both were engineered against failures the category has learned to treat as normal.

S-Tek wheels are built outward from the bearing: high-density bearings, a cast TPU tread, a reinforced outer ring and a custom inner sleeve. Together they keep a full case rolling easily instead of dragging, quiet on hard floors, and round after an impact. Noise stays under 45 dB, each wheel is rated to carry over 100 kg, and in testing the tread showed under 2 mm of wear after 276,000 cycles, which keeps the case quiet on hard floors long after a cheaper wheel would have started to rattle.









The Wide Handle System, which LEVEL8 calls LiberFrame, moves the trolley bars to the edges of the frame. That flattens the base of the case and raises space efficiency from 85 percent to 98 percent - the space a conventional handle column takes up is space the traveler ends up leaving empty.

Widening the span has a cost, and most brands decline the trade because of it: the further apart the bars sit, the more the assembly wants to wobble under load, and the more easily the sleeves bind - the sticking that shows up as a case that jumps instead of extending smoothly. LEVEL8 kept the space and worked on the stability instead. Nine months and five prototype rounds went into the aluminum structure, the sleeve tolerances, a centered release button, synchronized extension and the bracket that ties the handle to the shell. Wobble fell from 18 mm to under 12 mm, the assembly was checked across 1,000 oscillation cycles, and four handle heights complete a pull that stays steady with the case packed to its limit.









Together the two systems are where the Voyageur's credibility actually sits. One makes a full case quiet and easy to move; the other returns the space a handle usually costs, without the instability that normally comes with the trade.

LEVEL8 and the Black Friday offer

LEVEL8 was founded in the United States in 2008 and first became known for a patented protective compartment built for MacBook users, with 230 shock-absorbing points - a product that set the brand's working method: start from a specific travel problem, then solve it in structure, materials and manufacturing tolerances and set the case apart visually as well. Over the years it has grown from a technology-inspired accessories maker into a global travel lifestyle company, with 18 international design awards to its name, including Red Dot, iF and IDEA. The Voyageur is that method at its most complete: the exterior built by subtraction, the PC shell and the 3/7 compartment layout inside, and the S-Tek wheels and wide handle underneath each answer a problem the traveler actually has. That is what the brand's slogan, "Beyond Arrival," means: the case is judged after the airport, not in the shop.

The Black Friday promotion runs from November 1, 2026, through December 3, 2026., with 20 percent off travel luggage and no promo code required, at level8cases.com.

Media Contact

Official website:

Instagram: @level8_official | TikTok: @level8cases | Facebook: @level8 | YouTube: @LEVEL8Luggage

Voyageur Check-In Luggage: /products/large-luggage-with-wide-handle-level8-voyageur

Contact Person: Jade.wang

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: