MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Banking Professionals Bring Deep Expertise in Commercial Lending, Portfolio Management and Treasury Management to Support Growth

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today three key leadership appointments within its Commercial Banking business. Edward Galan has been appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Middle Market Lending; Dawn Scocco has been named Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Team Leader, Middle Market Lending; and John Maio has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Head of Treasury Management Services. Mr. Galan and Mr. Maio report to Bill Fink, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, while Ms. Scocco reports to Mr. Galan.

Together, the appointments reinforce Provident's focus on growing its Commercial Banking business by strengthening middle market lending, portfolio management and Treasury Management capabilities. Their combined experience will help the Bank expand business relationships, support prudent loan and deposit growth, maintain strong credit quality and deliver integrated financial solutions to commercial customers throughout its markets.

“Edward, Dawn and John bring complementary strengths that enhance our ability to serve commercial customers and support our long-term growth strategy,” said Mr. Fink.“Edward's leadership and business development experience will help expand our middle market relationships, while Dawn's deep expertise in credit and portfolio management will support disciplined growth and sound risk management. John's background in Treasury Management and payments will further strengthen our deposit capabilities and the solutions we offer businesses. Together, they will help us deepen customer relationships and deliver the comprehensive service and expertise our customers expect from Provident.”

Edward Galan – Executive Vice President, Head of Middle Market Lending

In his new role, Mr. Galan will lead Provident's Middle Market Lending Group, overseeing business development, customer relationship management, portfolio performance, credit quality and risk management. He will also play a key role in strategic planning, team leadership and development, and collaborating across the organization to deliver comprehensive lending, depository, Treasury Management and foreign exchange solutions to middle market customers.

Mr. Galan brings more than two decades of commercial banking and leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Regional Director, Commercial & Industrial Lending for North Jersey at Provident, where he was responsible for driving business growth, strengthening customer relationships and developing high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong track record in business development, managing complex commercial loan portfolios, maintaining sound credit quality and delivering comprehensive financial solutions.

Prior to joining Provident, Mr. Galan held several leadership positions at TD Bank, including Regional Vice President, where he oversaw commercial lending teams and managed a diverse portfolio encompassing middle market, commercial real estate, public finance and small business lending. Earlier in his career, he held commercial banking positions at The Bank of New York and First Union/Wachovia National Bank.

Mr. Galan earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dawn Scocco – Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Team Leader, Middle Market Lending

In her new role, Ms. Scocco will lead and develop a team of Portfolio Managers responsible for portfolio administration, credit monitoring, financial analysis and risk management. Working closely with Relationship Managers, Credit Administration and other business partners, she will help maintain strong credit quality, reinforce sound portfolio management practices and support continued growth in Middle Market Lending.

Ms. Scocco brings more than 25 years of commercial banking experience, including extensive expertise in portfolio management, commercial credit underwriting and risk management. Since joining Provident in 2009, she has held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager Team Leader within Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Lending. In that role, she led nine Portfolio Managers responsible for monitoring credit risk across a $1.5 billion portfolio of commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans. She also helped strengthen portfolio management procedures, improve operational effectiveness and support compliance with the Bank's lending policies.

Previously, Ms. Scocco held commercial banking positions at HSBC Bank, JPMorgan Chase and First Union/Wachovia Bank, gaining experience managing complex middle market and commercial lending portfolios. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, with a minor in Business, from Rutgers University.

John Maio – Senior Vice President, Head of Treasury Management Services

In his new role, Mr. Maio will lead Provident's Treasury Management Services organization, overseeing sales, customer service, and deposit generation. He will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to drive deposit growth, expand Treasury Management capabilities, enhance product offerings and strengthen customer relationships. Working closely with the Bank's Commercial Banking teams and other business partners, he will focus on delivering innovative, customized financial solutions that address the evolving needs of commercial, middle market, commercial real estate, specialty lending, municipal, and small business customers.

Mr. Maio brings nearly two decades of banking experience, with extensive expertise in Treasury Management, commercial payments, business development and relationship management. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Group Lead, East/Southeast Payments for KeyBank Real Estate Capital, where he led a revenue-producing team focused on expanding commercial real estate and community development lending relationships, growing fee revenue and delivering sophisticated Treasury Management and payment solutions. He also supported the bank's financial technology initiatives, including accounts receivable and payable automation, technology integration and fintech partnerships.

Previously, Mr. Maio served as Vice President, Treasury Management Sales Officer at Sterling National Bank, where he partnered with Middle Market relationship managers to deliver customized Treasury Management solutions across multiple industries. Earlier in his career, he held several positions of increasing responsibility at KeyBank spanning Treasury Services, relationship management and merchant services.

Mr. Maio earned his Master of Business Administration in Financial Management from Iona College's Hagan School of Business, along with a certificate in Risk Management and Business Continuity. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, with a minor in Finance, from Roger Williams University's Gabelli School of Business.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS). With assets of $25.85 billion as of September 30, 2026, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 135 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

Director of Public Relations & Communications

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