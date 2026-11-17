MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Android-based mobile product expected in Q4 as revenue grows 101% sequentially and exceeds preliminary estimate; AI segment grows to nearly 80% of total revenue

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today issued a CEO letter to shareholders following the Company's announcement on November 16, 2026 of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As evidenced by our record earnings report for the third quarter of 2026, momentum in our business is growing thanks to the hard work and dedication of our teams and we are fully committed to ensuring that progress continues.

One area that is especially exciting is the continued expansion of our patented, AI-powered SPAI Ground Truth (GT) ecosystem of tools for defense and humanitarian missions. In the fourth quarter, we are looking forward to launching the next phase of our AI stack, extending it onto the Android operating system with a product we call GT Scout. This innovative new mobile solution addresses extensive customer feedback from the field seeking a lightweight edge compute version of our GT platform designed to run on the U.S. military's handheld mobile devices. Innovation in our product development pipeline is just one component of our growth plan as we seek to build upon our record setting third quarter.

I would like to recap our record-setting third quarter results and highlight other critical recent developments.

Q3 2026 at a Glance



Record revenue of $2.68 million, up 2,539% year-over-year and up 101% sequentially, exceeding our preliminary estimate of more than $2.5 million

Record AI segment gross margin of 79%, up from 75% in Q2 2026, with AI revenue growing to 79% of total revenue

Gross margin expanded to 71.2% from 33.1% a year ago

Operating expenses down 30.5%; net loss decreased 69% to $1.54 million, or $(0.08) per share, from $5.01 million, or $(0.29) per share Strong balance sheet: $7.8 million in cash, $9.7 million in working capital and minimal debt



Revenue is growing, margins are expanding, and our products are scaling. Growth was driven primarily by U.S. Army and other U.S. government-contracted sales of our AI-powered edge compute, threat detection and mapping products. We believe these results show our patented American AI scaling with operating leverage, all supporting our efforts to deliver improved bottom-line results.

With a record setting third quarter behind us, we intend to maintain the momentum we see in our business with a new product launch and continued execution against our existing contracting initiatives.

From Subcontractor to Prime Contractor

On November 10, 2026, we announced our first U.S. Army prime contract, a $2.5 million award for our AI running onboard the Anduril Ghost-X drone and combined with Anduril's Lattice to help protect the Army's Abrams tanks. The Ghost-X was selected under the Army's Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) program. This milestone marks our move from subcontractor to prime contractor.

It builds on a busy quarter - deliveries under a $1.3 million defense prime subcontract for our AI threat detection on unmanned ground vehicles and a $780,000 U.S. Army award for our GT NODE AI edge systems and Blue UAS drones, plus a new U.S. Department of State customer for our AI demining software in Ukraine. We have also expanded our relationships across multiple U.S. Army divisions, including under a CRADA, and with the U.S. Air Force. Accounts receivable of $2.94 million and contract liabilities of $516,000 at quarter-end reflect that execution.

Built on Real-World Data

Our patented Ground Truth platform is trained on more than 3.2 million real-world drone images and over 60,200 confirmed detections across 40,520+ acres in Ukraine, and it identifies more than 150 types of explosive threats in the Cloud and at the tactical edge. This unique dataset continues to grow, further enhancing our ability to deliver the real-world Ground Truth to our customers.

As I noted earlier, later this quarter, we intend to introduce GT Scout, an optimized AI stack that runs on the Army's ATAK devices based on Samsung's Galaxy smartphone, one of the military's most widely deployed platforms for geospatial intelligence and situation awareness. We are truly excited to bring this added capability to our soldiers as an important element in our Ground Truth suite.

We believe that the increasing activity across our pipeline with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of State along with our expanded product offerings, positions Safe Pro for continued growth. Our focus is clear - execute on our prime contract, convert our pipeline into new awards, and keep scaling high-margin AI revenue with disciplined cost containment.

I am proud of our team for bringing our technology to our soldiers and advancing our mission of helping to protect lives.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Dan Erdberg

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Safe Pro Group Inc.

The financial information included in this letter should be read in conjunction with the Company's press release dated November 16, 2026 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2026, available at

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "potential," "may," "could," "will" and similar expressions identify these statements. They include, without limitation, statements about the Company's ability to generate revenue and achieve high margins from its AI-powered products; achieve long-term growth, operating leverage and operational break-even; perform under its U.S. Army prime contract and obtain follow-on or additional prime contract and subcontract orders; convert its pipeline, U.S. Army exercises, demonstrations, customer evaluations, teaming agreements and growth-team initiatives into product acquisitions, deployments or contract awards; collect accounts receivable on a timely basis; fund planned operations for at least the next twelve months; maintain any competitive advantage from its data and technology; and maintain or increase demand for, and gain acceptance of, its edge compute and mapping solutions among government, military, defense, security and humanitarian organizations. These statements are predictions that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional risk factors are described under Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

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