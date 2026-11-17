MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now live in production, Lia transforms plans, specifications and contracts into structured project data, identifies drawing changes and reduces manual work-with human oversight at every step.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc Inc., a collaborative construction project management platform, today announced Lia, its AI-powered construction assistant that helps project teams turn the documents defining a construction project into actionable information from day one.

Every construction project begins with thousands of details buried in drawings, specifications and contracts. Turning those details into usable project information has traditionally required hours of manual review, data entry and cross-referencing. Important requirements can be overlooked, drawing changes can go unnoticed, and critical information can remain disconnected from the teams responsible for execution.

Lia changes how that work gets done.

Now live in production, Lia uses AI to read, extract and summarize project documents, helping teams quickly find and understand critical information. But Lia goes beyond document understanding. It transforms information from plans, specifications and contracts into structured project records within Linarc, allowing teams to review, verify and put that information to work directly within their project management workflows.

Lia's production capabilities address four critical areas of construction project management:



Intelligent Plan Set Extraction: Visual language models analyze drawing sheets and automatically build a structured sheet index, capturing sheet names, codes, revisions, dimensions and scales-even when a single sheet contains multiple drawings.

Drawing Revision Intelligence: Lia compares sheet versions to identify added or removed drawing elements, annotation changes and title block revisions, including changes that were never clouded or documented in the revision block. Teams can link identified differences to existing RFIs or initiate new RFIs and change orders directly from the sheet, with marked-up comparisons attached.

Automated Submittal Generation: Lia analyzes project specifications to build submittal registers and individual submittals, identifying requirements throughout the specification-not just within sections explicitly labeled "Submittals." Each generated item maintains a reference to its source section for verification and traceability. Contract Intelligence: Lia extracts essential contract information, including project milestones, liquidated damages, payment terms, retainage requirements, notice provisions and schedules of values, making critical obligations easier to identify and manage.

Built for accountability, not blind automation, every AI-generated item includes a confidence level and a citation linking it to the original source document. Project teams review and approve extracted information before it is shared, ensuring that contractors retain control over project decisions.

Lia is continuously expanding its capabilities across the construction project lifecycle. With specification-driven procurement workflows already in quality assurance and AI-assisted scheduling in development, Lia is moving beyond document intelligence to support planning, procurement, project management, financial controls and field execution-all within Linarc's unified platform.

“Lia is designed to do more than answer questions or summarize documents. Lia takes on the time-consuming work of turning project information into something construction teams can actually use,” said Shanthi Rajan, Founder and CEO of Linarc.“From the first day of a project, Lia helps teams identify requirements, uncover changes and move work forward, while keeping contractors in control of every decision. And we're just getting started.”

For more information or to request a demo, visit: .

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About Linarc

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust. Learn more:

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Linarc Introduces Lia, an AI Assistant That Turns Construction Documents Into Actionable Project Intelligence

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Linarc +1 (410) 658-8246...