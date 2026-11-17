MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further computational prioritization by MitoCareX leads to selection and ordering of molecules for planned experimental assessment

Ness Ziona, Israel,, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) (“Nexentis” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. (“MitoCareX”), has selected and ordered molecules for planned in-vitro evaluation following further computational prioritization of preliminary findings from its previously announced screening work. This represents a next research step toward experimental assessment of selected molecules.

The development follows the Company's October 29, 2026 announcement that MitoCareX had completed an initial computational screening stage under its drug-discovery initiative with Boltz, PBC (“Boltz”), an AI research lab focused on biomolecular foundation models and drug-discovery workflows. That announcement described preliminary computational predictions that MitoCareX considered encouraging for further computational analysis and experimental investigation.

Following the initial screening, MitoCareX conducted additional computational prioritization and selected the molecules for ordering. The planned in-vitro assessments are intended to evaluate the selected molecules experimentally and provide information to support decisions about potential further investigation. The molecules have not yet been received, and in-vitro testing has not begun.

The initiative combines MitoCareX's drug-discovery capabilities with Boltz's AI models to identify potential small-molecule starting points for selected discovery programs. The underlying computational predictions remain experimentally unvalidated, and selection and ordering do not establish biological activity or suitability for further development. Further scientific assessment will be needed to determine whether any selected molecule warrants continued investigation.

About MitoCareX Bio Ltd.

MitoCareX Bio Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexentis Technologies Inc., is advancing a focused drug-discovery platform designed to translate multidisciplinary scientific capabilities into potential therapeutic candidates. By integrating biology, chemistry and computationally enabled research, MitoCareX supports ongoing research activities directed toward candidate identification and development within its drug-discovery efforts.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd., a drug-discovery company. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

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Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“potential” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the planned in-vitro evaluation of the selected molecules, the timing and results of such evaluation, whether any selected molecule may demonstrate relevant biological activity or warrant further investigation or development, the potential for further computational analysis, experimental investigation and validation of preliminary computational predictions, the potential identification and advancement of small-molecule starting points or candidates, and the potential contribution of the initiative to MitoCareX's broader discovery strategy. No assurance can be given that any compound will demonstrate relevant experimental activity or advance into preclinical or clinical development.. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's and its subsidiaries' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, market and other conditions; our history of losses, our need for additional capital to fund our operations and our potential inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the risk that computational or AI-generated predictions may not be confirmed by experimental testing or may not identify viable candidates; our dependence on third-party collaborators, including Boltz, and their technologies; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates, including our renewable energy investments; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2026, and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

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