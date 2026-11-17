MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foresight Automotive Ltd., a subsidiary of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., changes its registered name to Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd., reflecting its shift to a one-stop-shop provider of autonomous stack solutions powered by 3D perception based on visible-light and thermal stereo vision

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the“Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced today that it has expanded its technology focus beyond 3D perception into an integrated artificial intelligence (“AI”) autonomy stack for unmanned vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous drones.

Foresight announced that it has changed the registered name of one of its subsidiary entities, Foresight Automotive Ltd., to Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd., reflecting its expansion from vision and 3D perception into integrated, one-stop-shop autonomous stack systems.

The Company's new autonomous stack systems are based on visible-light and thermal stereoscopic vision, combined with terrain intelligence and segmentation. These capabilities power an integrated AI autonomy stack for off-road unmanned vehicles and aerial vehicles, including swarm drone capabilities, for defense, agriculture, and heavy machinery applications.

The Company's portfolio brings together 3D perception, mission planning, decision-making, real-time simulations, and an AI autonomous driving kit.

Foresight's autonomy stack is built on stereoscopic perception using both visible-light and thermal cameras. A key differentiator is Foresight's use of thermal stereo vision, which generates three-dimensional environmental information from thermal imagery, supporting autonomous operation in harsh environments and darkness.

Combined with scene and segmentation, drivable path analysis, and terrain intelligence, these capabilities enable autonomous platforms to assess traversability and navigate complex, unstructured environments, with an initial focus on off-road applications.

An Integrated Autonomy Package for Unmanned Platforms

Foresight's autonomy technology comprises three hardware and software packages: Mission Planner, Online Simulator, and Integrated Autonomous Stack. These packages support mission planning, virtual simulation, and the integration of autonomy capabilities into unmanned vehicle platforms.

Together with Foresight Intelligent Systems' advanced 3D perception technology, these packages form an integrated autonomous driving solution, designed to provide a complete autonomy product for unmanned ground vehicles in a single solution package.

As a next step, Foresight plans to extend this offering to unmanned aerial vehicles, including autonomous drones.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems, AI autonomous stack, and cellular-based applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd. (formerly known as Foresight Automotive Ltd.), Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd., and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in urban mobility environments. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net's innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users via smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit , follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward -Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects,"“hopes,” "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its increased emphasis on artificial intelligence, its expansion into developing an autonomous stack system, its development of a stereoscopic perception system, its development of unmanned automotive and aerial vehicles, the success Foresight may have in developing off-road capabilities, and the business opportunities its increased emphasis on artificial intelligence integration may bring. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the content of third party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

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