MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement reflects the continued value of Adeia's media innovations in Canada

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. ( Nasdaq: ADEA ), the technology company pioneering foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year license agreement with Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI), including its Shaw subsidiaries, for Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio. The agreement also resolves all outstanding litigation between the companies.

Rogers is Canada's largest wireless, cable, and media company, providing connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Rogers and to resolve the outstanding litigation between our companies,” said Kevin Tanji, chief legal officer at Adeia.“The agreement reflects the value of Adeia's innovations to the pay-TV, broadband and streaming markets in Canada.”

Adeia has spent decades investing in research and development to build a portfolio of patented media technologies. Adeia continues to expand and strengthen its media IP portfolio – from foundational video technologies to streaming and connected digital experiences. Today, Adeia's innovations are deployed across billions of devices worldwide.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) develops foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment. Its inventions span a broad range of semiconductor and media technologies, including 3D interconnect (hybrid bonding) and advanced thermal management for AI datacenters, as well as content discovery, personalization, and streaming. These inventions are licensed to leaders across the chip design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, digital entertainment, and e-commerce industries. Adeia's innovations enable more powerful and efficient products, and more immersive, personalized experiences across billions of devices worldwide. Learn more at.

For Information Contact:

Adeia Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

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Adeia Media Relations

Anna Enerio

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