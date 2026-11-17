MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michigan's largest early education provider expands in Detroit with new Everbrook Academy near Henry Ford Hospital

Detroit, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care, a nationwide provider of early education and childcare, today broke ground on a new Everbrook Academy at 1400 Holden St. in Detroit. At a ceremonial groundbreaking, Learning Care leaders and local officials tossed the first scoops of sand to mark the start of work on the building that will house the new school.

Learning Care's new Everbrook Academy in Detroit will anchor the ground floor of the historic building that developer Holcomb is restoring into mixed-use apartments. The project is part of a recent wave of investment around the Henry Ford Hospital campus on West Grand Boulevard. The campus is in the middle of a $2.2 billion expansion that is bringing new housing and jobs to the area, and with them, a growing need for reliable childcare.

“Childcare is essential infrastructure. When families can't find it, parents can't work, employers can't hire, and Michigan's economy pays the price,” said John Bork, CEO of Learning Care.“Michigan is our home. We've served families here for close to 60 years, and we're proud to keep investing in the state with a new school in Detroit. Every family deserves access to high-quality early education and childcare close to home and work.”

“Thriving, healthy communities are built on more than hospitals,” said Jerry Darby, senior vice president for campus planning, development and design at Henry Ford Health.“Working families need reliable childcare, and high-quality early childhood education sets kids up for success. Having an early childhood school so close to Henry Ford Hospital benefits our team members, who come from across Detroit, and it's a real asset for the families who live in the neighborhood around our campus.”

Headquartered in Novi, Learning Care is the largest early education and childcare provider in Michigan, operating 71 schools statewide with capacity to serve more than 10,000 children and employing more than 2,000 people across the state. The $1.5 million, 9,000-square-foot Everbrook Academy in Detroit will add to that footprint.

The new Everbrook Academy will offer infant, toddler, preschool and pre-K programs, each designed to support children at their own stage of development, with seven classrooms and a private outdoor playground. Children will learn through Learning Care's Learn as We Grow® curriculum, which uses hands-on, play-based activities led by credentialed teachers to build early literacy, math and social-emotional skills.

Expected to open in December 2027, the new Everbrook Academy will have capacity for 108 children, creating about 22 jobs for educators and staff.

About Learning Care

Learning Care is a leading provider of early childhood education, serving families through more than 1,100 schools across the United States and supported by more than 23,000 employees. For nearly 60 years, the organization has led with heart-bringing together care, learning, and love in every classroom. Learning Care is dedicated to nurturing children's growth and development through high-quality early education while providing essential childcare that empowers working families, strengthens businesses, and helps communities flourish. Learning Care's brands include: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, The Children's Courtyard, Tutor Time, U-GRO, and Young School. For more information, please visit learningcare.com.



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Learning Care leaders joined local officials at a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new early education and childcare center in Detroit.

CONTACT: Marielena Santana Learning Care 248-392-2039...