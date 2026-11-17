MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Instagram Reels lead in shares, while TikTok records a higher view-based engagement rate, highlighting distinct opportunities for 2027 content planning

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instagram carousels average 24% more views per post than Reels, according to Dash Social's Issue 2 2026 Social Media Benchmark Report.

While carousels earn more views, Reels lead Instagram formats in interactions, shares and saves. The findings highlight why brands should match content investment to the outcomes they want to achieve in 2027.

Key Findings From Dash Social's Issue 2 2026 Social Media Benchmark Report



Instagram carousels average 156,000 views per post, compared with 150,000 for TikTok videos and 126,000 for Instagram Reels.



Instagram Reels average 711 shares per post, 27% above Instagram's overall average of 562. Reels also lead Instagram formats in interactions and saves.



TikTok's average view-based engagement rate is 3.9%, compared with Instagram's 2.6%. TikTok's rate is 50% higher, a difference of 1.3 percentage points.

TikTok and Instagram each reach approximately 78,000 users per brand post on average, despite their different view-based engagement rates.



Instagram Carousels Lead on Average Views

Dash Social's report finds that Instagram carousels earn more views per post than both TikTok videos and Instagram Reels, averaging 156,000, 150,000 and 126,000 views, respectively.

For brands prioritizing visibility, the findings support keeping carousels in the content mix alongside video. Views help marketers assess reach, while engagement and shares reveal how audiences respond. Combine industry benchmarks with your own performance to determine your platform and content targets.

Instagram Reels Lead on Shares

Instagram Reels generate an average of 711 shares per post, compared with Instagram's overall average of 562. Reels generate more interactions, including likes, comments, shares and saves, than any other Instagram format.

Shares create opportunities for content to reach additional audiences. For brands seeking to increase distribution, Reels' performance provides a reason to invest in creative that people want to pass along.

TikTok's View-Based Engagement Rate Is 50% Higher Than Instagram's

TikTok posts generate an average view-based engagement rate of 3.9%, compared with Instagram's 2.6%, according to Dash Social's report.

Both platforms reach approximately 78,000 users per brand post on average, but similar reach does not mean similar audience response. TikTok's higher view-based engagement rate indicates stronger interaction relative to views, giving marketers another measure to consider when evaluating platform performance.

How Brands Can Apply the Benchmarks to 2027 Content Planning



Test carousels alongside video to build visibility. Compare average views by format to identify which content attracts the most attention for your brand.



Create Reels people want to share. Track shares to identify the topics and creative approaches audiences choose to pass along.



Measure engagement relative to views. Compare view-based engagement rates across platforms and against relevant benchmarks to understand where content generates a stronger response.

Use industry benchmarks to guide investment. Combine industry benchmarks with your own performance to set targets and determine your platform and content mix.



Brands Leading Dash Social's Performance Rankings



Tissot Leads the TikTok Engagement Ranking

Tissot records a 22% average view-based engagement rate, more than five times the report's overall TikTok benchmark of 3.9%.

Shiseido Leads the TikTok Entertainment Score Ranking

Shiseido earns an average Entertainment Score of 9.5 out of 10, compared with an all-industry average of 2.5. Dash Social's Entertainment Score measures video performance using engagement and audience retention on TikTok.

The Shade Room Leads the Total Social Impact Leaderboard



The Shade Room ranks first on the report's Total Social Impact leaderboard. Dash Social's Total Social Impact metric measures a brand's overall social impact across platforms, content formats and distribution methods.

Report Methodology and Coverage



Dash Social's Issue 2 2026 Social Media Benchmark Report analyzes social media activity from January 1 through June 30, 2026.



TikTok sample: 1,343 accounts.

Instagram sample: 3,313 accounts.

Account eligibility: At least 1,000 followers. Content included: Organic, boosted and promoted content.



The benchmarks reflect the accounts and content included in the report and are not limited to organic performance.

Alongside the all-industry report, Dash Social has released industry benchmark reports for Beauty, CPG, Fashion, Food and Beverage, Health and Wellness, Luxury, Media and Entertainment, Publishing, Retail and Travel and Hospitality.

Download Dash Social's Issue 2 2026 Social Media Benchmark Report

Access the Issue 2 2026 Social Media Benchmark Report and industry reports.

Explore the Findings in November 18 Webinars

Dash Social will host two industry-focused webinars on November 18, 2026, exploring the findings and their implications for 2027 content planning.



Register for the Beauty benchmark webinar. Register for the Fashion and Retail benchmark webinar.



About Dash Social

Dash Social is brand-intelligent AI for social growth, built for enterprise marketing teams. Dash connects organic, influencer, and paid social across channels in one agentic system, bringing content, creators, community, campaigns, and performance together. Powered by proprietary Vision AI, Dash continuously learns from each brand's social footprint and puts that intelligence to work creating, recommending, responding, and reporting with your brand context built in. Teams retain control over standards and approvals while gaining more capacity and visibility into what's driving performance. Founded in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2013, Dash works with global brands including Condé Nast, rhode, and United Airlines. Learn more at dashsocial.com.

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