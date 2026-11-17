The complaint arises from Everest's aggressive expansion of its U.S. casualty insurance business and defendants' false assurances that the Company had adequately managed the resulting risks.

Investors who purchased Everest Group, Ltd. common stock during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before December 28, 2026 for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was Everest Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(a) Everest remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business defendants claimed Everest had reduced or exited;

(b) Everest had inadequately priced portions of that business;

(c) Everest's reserves were insufficient, causing it to understate its liabilities and expenses and materially overstate its earnings; and

(d) addressing these problems would require substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and reductions in Everest's casualty business, thereby sacrificing recurring premium revenue.

Why Did Everest Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that the truth started to emerge on October 30, 2024, when Everest released its third quarter results and disclosed that loss activity in its U.S. casualty business had "definitely spiked." On this news, Everest's stock price fell 6.4%, to close at $355.61 per share on October 31 2024.

Everest's stock declined further in the following months after the unexpected departure of two senior executives and continued disclosure of reserve problems.

Finally, on October 27, 2025, Everest disclosed $478 million in unfavorable prior-year reserve development, driven principally by U.S. casualty losses. Everest also entered into an agreement providing $1.2 billion in protection against further adverse development and announced that it would transfer renewal rights for certain businesses to AIG. Following these disclosures, Everest's stock price fell $39.07 per share, or 11.4%, to close at $304.91 per share on October 28, 2025.

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What Can Everest Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased Everest Group, Ltd. common stock during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP before the December 28, 2026 deadline for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Everest Group, Ltd. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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