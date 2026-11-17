MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The markets add ~170,000 fiber passings across 5 states, growing its total service area to nearly 900,000 homes and businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the owned fiber network infrastructure and operations of Ting, a subsidiary of Tucows. The acquisition will add approximately 170,000 homes and businesses to Clearwave's footprint across seven markets in Virginia, Colorado, North Carolina, California and Idaho, bringing Clearwave's reach to nearly 900,000 homes and businesses across 20 states.

Backed by GTCR and Berkshire Partners, Clearwave is one of the largest independent fiber internet providers in the country, focused on delivering the fastest, most reliable internet connection and service people can count on. The Ting acquisition adds to the previously announced combinations of Clearwave with Visionary Broadband, which is expected to close in the coming months, and the combination of Clearwave Fiber and Point Broadband, which closed in May 2026. In addition to these transactions, the company continues to expand rapidly by extending its all-fiber network to reach more homes and businesses in and around the communities it currently serves.

“This transaction expands our presence in attractive markets where there is meaningful opportunity to grow,” said David Armistead, Chief Executive Officer of Clearwave.“Just as importantly, it gives Clearwave the opportunity to build on the service Ting customers value, with more investment and operating scale.”

Clearwave has a disciplined, proven approach to integration, consistent with its combination with Point Broadband and pending addition of Visionary. It will bring that approach to Ting, with a focus on excellent customer service and opportunities for employees to grow and thrive in the organization.

Until the transaction closes, Clearwave and Ting will continue to operate as they do today. Customers do not need to take any action; service, billing and support channels remain unchanged. The acquisition does not include Ting's open access partners or Ting Mobile, which will continue to operate under the Ting brand name.

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Clearwave. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE

Clearwave Fiber and Point Broadband have come together as Clearwave, one company built to deliver fast, reliable fiber internet to homes and businesses across the U.S., backed by the same local teams and the same commitment to showing up when it matters. Our mission is to expand access to fiber internet in underserved markets and give every customer a team that's there when they need it. Learn more at clearwavefiber.com.

CONTACT: Karen Hoch Clearwave...