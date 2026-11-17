MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orders Include Upgraded ICE Electronic Warfare & Cybersecurity Software Licensing Integrated into Datalink Solutions, Increasing Value Per Drone

Palo Alto, California, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB) (“Mobilicom” or the“Company”), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that it has received a new follow-on production order valued at approximately $863,000 from its U.S. Tier-1 defense customer for integration into a loitering munition platform deployed under a U.S. Department of War (DoW) Program of Record (POR). The order includes licensing for the Professional tier of Mobilicom's ICE electronic warfare and cybersecurity software. The latest order brings cumulative purchase orders under the program to approximately $4.7 million since the fourth quarter of 2025.

“With cumulative orders of approximately $4.7 million and deliveries continuing on a monthly basis, we are seeing sustained production activity with our Tier-1 customer,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom.“The upgrade to the Professional tier of our ICE software in these recent orders represents an important milestone for Mobilicom, demonstrating our ability to expand beyond datalink hardware and capture additional, higher-margin software revenue per platform. As production scales, we believe this growing software contribution has the potential to become an increasingly important driver of value for Mobilicom, while delivering critical cyber protection for autonomous platforms operating in contested environments.”

Mobilicom's ICE software is designed to enhance the operational resilience of loitering munitions and other tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS), by helping maintain secure communications and mission control in contested electronic warfare environments. The Company believes these capabilities address the growing emphasis on cybersecurity and electronic warfare resilience in U.S. defense drone procurement.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected continuation and timing of monthly deliveries under the Program of Record; the potential for additional follow-on orders from its U.S. Tier-1 defense customer or under the program; the anticipated scaling of production of the loitering munition platform; the expected contribution, adoption and margin profile of the Company's ICE software, including the Professional tier, and its anticipated effect on revenue and value per platform; the anticipated capabilities and performance of the Company's solutions; and trends in U.S. defense drone procurement and demand for cybersecurity and electronic warfare resilience. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Mobilicom Ltd

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