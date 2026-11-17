Proposed all-share acquisition would extend Turbo Energy's reach across the energy project lifecycle, connecting solar infrastructure, battery storage, intelligent energy management and ongoing services.

Expanded platform would strengthen Turbo Energy's growing commercial and industrial focus, creating opportunities for broader project revenue and long-term customer relationships.







Solar generation, battery storage and intelligent energy management at the core of Turbo Energy's proposed expansion across the energy project lifecycle.

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy, S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the“Company”), a global technology integrator specializing in AI-driven storage and energy management solutions, today announced a proposed acquisition that would mark a defining step in its development as an integrated energy technology platform. The transaction would position Turbo Energy to take a broader role in how customers develop, operate and expand their energy infrastructure, connecting solar generation, battery storage, proprietary energy management software and lifecycle services.

The proposed all-share transaction would bring IM2 Energía Solar, S.L.U. (“IM2”), a solar project development, engineering and construction business, and Greentech Solutions, S.L. (“Greentech”), an operations and maintenance business, into the Turbo Energy group. Both companies are currently wholly owned by Umbrella Global Energy, S.A. (“Umbrella”), Turbo Energy's majority shareholder. The transaction was reviewed and approved by a special committee of independent directors of Turbo Energy's Board of Directors, which received an independent valuation analysis and fairness opinion. Completion remains subject to shareholder approvals and other applicable requirements.

The expanded platform would support Turbo Energy's ambition to become a long-term energy partner for commercial and industrial customers, while retaining its established residential and small commercial business.

An Integrated Technology Platform Across the Energy Project Lifecycle

The proposed integration would unite three complementary capabilities within a single platform, connecting the development and delivery of energy infrastructure with intelligent control and long-term asset performance:



Energy Project Development and Delivery: assessment, design, permitting, engineering, construction and commissioning of integrated solar-plus-storage projects, incorporating energy management requirements from the outset.

Storage and Intelligent Energy Management: battery storage integration, power conversion, controls and Turbo Energy's proprietary energy management software to coordinate solar generation, storage, grid interaction and customer demand. Operations and Lifecycle Services: monitoring, preventive and corrective maintenance and asset performance management, complemented by opportunities for software updates, energy management optimization, capacity expansions, equipment upgrades and repowering.

Together, these capabilities would position Turbo Energy to deliver and manage more complete energy systems. By connecting project engineering and ongoing operations with its proprietary energy management software, the Company would seek to create additional opportunities to deploy and optimize its technology across new and existing customer installations.

As industry context, in its 2023 analysis, McKinsey & Company estimated that the global battery energy storage systems market could reach $120 billion to $150 billion by 2030, with commercial and industrial installations projected to grow at approximately 13% annually, reaching 52–70 GWh of annual additions by 2030. [1]



Expanding Revenue Opportunities Across the Customer Relationship

The proposed acquisition would broaden the scope of business Turbo Energy can pursue within each customer relationship. Alongside storage systems and energy management technology, the expanded platform would be able to offer project development, engineering, construction and ongoing services, including maintenance of energy installations, software updates and energy management optimization, increasing its potential participation in customer energy investments.

The integration would also create opportunities to introduce battery storage and intelligent energy management across IM2's and Greentech's existing customer installations, while offering solar solutions, engineering and maintenance services to Turbo Energy customers, including solar generation associated with storage projects.

Beyond initial project delivery, the platform would be positioned to pursue maintenance contracts, system optimization, capacity expansions and equipment upgrades throughout the operating life of the installed base.

“Our ambition is to build an energy technology platform that helps customers take greater control of how they generate, store and use energy,” said Mariano Soria, Chief Executive Officer of Turbo Energy.“This proposed acquisition is intended to advance that vision, giving Turbo Energy a broader platform to deliver integrated energy systems and manage their performance over time, as we seek to become a long-term energy partner for commercial and industrial customers.”

Transaction Structure and Ownership

Under the proposed transaction, Umbrella would contribute its entire equity interests in IM2 and Greentech to Turbo Energy in exchange for 39,501,491 newly issued Turbo Energy ordinary shares, for an aggregate issue amount of €9,271,000, including nominal value and share premium.

The consideration would consist entirely of newly issued shares, with no cash payment to Umbrella and no cash proceeds to Turbo Energy. Upon completion, IM2 and Greentech would become directly wholly owned subsidiaries of Turbo Energy.

Based on 66,522,215 ordinary shares outstanding as of November 16, 2026, and assuming no other changes to the Company's issued share capital before completion, the new shares would represent approximately 37.26% of Turbo Energy's ordinary share capital immediately following the issuance. Umbrella's resulting ownership would be approximately 76.48%.

The securities to be issued are ordinary shares, not American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). At the current ratio of five ordinary shares per ADS, the proposed issuance would represent approximately 7.90 million ADSs on an equivalent basis.

Related-Party Transaction and Shareholder Approvals

The proposed acquisition is a related-party transaction because Umbrella is Turbo Energy's majority shareholder and currently owns 100% of IM2 and Greentech.

The proposed transaction will be submitted to shareholders at Turbo Energy's Extraordinary General Meeting on December 14, 2026. Umbrella has also convened an Extraordinary General Meeting for that date.

Completion remains subject to approval by the shareholders of both companies and the satisfaction of the remaining applicable corporate, contractual and regulatory requirements, including the formal contribution of IM2 and Greentech and the issuance and subscription of the new Turbo Energy ordinary shares.

Additional Information

Further information about the proposed transaction, including the proposed resolutions, Board reports, independent valuation report and voting procedures, is available in the meeting documentation on the Company's Investor Relations website: Extraordinary General Meeting documentation.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will also consider other matters described in the meeting notice and related shareholder documentation.

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy, S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) is a global technology integrator specializing in AI-driven storage and energy management solutions. The Company integrates advanced battery storage, proprietary software and energy management systems into intelligent energy solutions that help residential, commercial and industrial customers optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, improve resilience and maximize the value of their energy assets.

As part of Umbrella Global Energy, Turbo Energy plays a strategic role in driving innovation in intelligent energy storage, electrification and software-defined energy management, primarily in Europe and Latin America, and has commenced initial activities in the United States. For more information, please visit .

[1] Source: McKinsey & Company,“Enabling renewable energy with battery energy storage systems,” August 2, 2023. Read the analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including the proposed acquisition, its completion and integration, the capabilities of the expanded platform and potential commercial and service opportunities, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control, including: the risk that the proposed acquisition is not completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all, including as a result of a failure to obtain the required shareholder approvals of Turbo Energy or Umbrella or to satisfy other requirements under Spanish law; the dilution of existing shareholders and the increase in Umbrella's ownership resulting from the share issuance; the concentration of IM2's business in a limited number of projects and customers; the elimination in consolidation of sales between Turbo Energy and the acquired companies; the risk that the Company may not successfully integrate IM2 and Greentech or realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Turbo Energy | Investor Relations

Email: ...

Website: investors.turbo-e.com



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Solar generation, battery storage and intelligent energy management at the core of Turbo Energy's proposed expansion across the energy project lifecycle.