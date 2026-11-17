MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Single-nucleus RNA sequencing identifies molecular responses overlapping with LSD, providing additional scientific support for BetterLife's planned BETR-001 clinical program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the“Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), a biotechnology company developing BETR-001 for chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine, today announced that new preclinical research supported in part by BetterLife is being presented today in a poster at Neuroscience 2026, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, in Washington, D.C. The research found that BETR-001 produced changes in brain-cell gene expression associated with neuroplasticity and stress signaling that broadly overlapped with those seen following LSD treatment. The active moiety of BETR-001 is the R:R stereoisomer of 2-Br-LSD, a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD.

The study, conducted by researchers at Carleton University, compared the effects of BETR-001 and LSD in adult male and female mice using single-nucleus RNA sequencing, a technique that measures gene activity in individual brain cell nuclei. Researchers analyzed cells from regions of the prefrontal and cingulate cortex to identify how specific brain cell populations responded to the two compounds. The poster, titled "Mapping the Molecular and Cellular Effects of Psychedelics and Non-Hallucinogenic Analogs Using Single-Nucleus RNA Sequencing," will be presented today, Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Key findings from the study include:



BETR-001 and LSD produced overlapping gene-expression changes linked to neuroplasticity and stress-hormone signaling, even though BETR-001 has shown a non-hallucinogenic behavioral profile in earlier mouse studies.

Both compounds affected genes involved in synaptic scaffolding and dendritic spine remodeling, processes associated with the brain's ability to adapt and form new connections.

The researchers observed gene-expression signatures linked to trafficking of the BDNF receptor TrkB, an important pathway involved in synaptic plasticity. The scale of the gene-expression response was substantial in both male and female mice, although many of the specific genes affected differed by sex, particularly following BETR-001 treatment.

"These findings provide important new insights into the biology of non-hallucinogenic psychedelic derivatives and support the scientific rationale for our BETR-001 program," said Ahmad Doroudian, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BetterLife. "The ability to engage molecular pathways associated with neuroplasticity, without the hallucinogenic effects seen with classical psychedelics in prior preclinical research, is central to our development approach. As we prepare to advance BETR-001 into clinical development in 2027, this research adds to our understanding of its potential and the mechanisms we are seeking to harness for patients with chronic headache disorders."

About BETR-001

BETR-001, the R:R stereoisomer of 2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide (2-Br-LSD), is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD and in development for the preventive treatment of chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine. BetterLife holds a granted U.S. composition-of-matter patent covering BETR-001. The Company is advancing BETR-001 toward a planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the first quarter of 2027, with plans to initiate clinical development during the year. BETR-001 is an investigational product and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding BETR-001 or other programs of the Company. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that BETR-001 or other programs of the Company can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance and operations.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders, such as chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Contact

Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 1-604-221-0595

Brian Ritchie (at LifeSci Advisors)

Email: ...

Phone 1-646-656-1564

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release relating to the Company are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“should”,“could”,“potential”,“possible”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe” or“continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing of the Company's planned submission of an IND application and initiation of clinical development of BETR-001, and the Company's ability to develop and commercialize BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders.

Any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the markets for the treatment of neurological disorders and viral infections; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; implications of disease outbreaks on the Company's operations; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.