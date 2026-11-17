Deliveroo Unveils Kuwait’s Top 50 Trending Orders of 2026
(MENAFN- Deliveroo) From iced Spanish lattes and smashed cheeseburgers to shawarma plates, matcha drinks and even kitten food, Kuwait’s ordering habits have covered plenty of ground in 2026. Deliveroo is revealing the country’s Top 50 Trending Orders of the Year, offering a snapshot of the dishes, drinks and everyday essentials that captured customers’ attention across Kuwait. The list forms part of Deliveroo’s annual Global Top 100 Report, with 10 Kuwait favourites earning a place among the world’s most trending orders.
So, what were Kuwait’s biggest cravings this year? Taking the top spot is % ARABICA’s Iced Spanish Latte, a reflection of the country’s enduring love for café culture. The local favourite also made its mark globally, ranking 21st in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100 and joining nine other Kuwait favourites on the list. Sandwiches and burgers also proved popular, with Mr Holmes Bakehouse’s The Wagyu Provolone, and Nutreeze Restaurant’s Double Smashed Cheeseburger claiming second and third place in the local rankings. Shawarma and Tawook remained firm favourites, while international flavours brought plenty of variety, from Thai prawn toast and Japanese-inspired salmon rolls to Mexican burrito bowls.
Kuwait’s appetite for convenience went also beyond restaurant orders, with 10 retail and grocery products making the Top 50. The selection ranged from premium Italian cheese and fresh blueberries to pet food, baby essentials, earphones and even creatine powder, highlighting the breadth of what Kuwaitis are choosing to have delivered.
Here is a look at Kuwait’s Top 50 Trending Orders of 2026:
Iced Spanish Latte – % ARABICA
The Wagyu Provolone – Mr Holmes Bakehouse
Double Smashed Cheeseburger – Nutreeze Restaurant
The Upgrade – Milo
Prawn Toast – Phet Phet
Shawarma Deboned – Deboned
Toby Iced Latte – Toby’s Estate
Akkawi Cheese – Zaina Pies
Burrito Bowl – Chipotle
Turkey Apple Sandwich – Neighbors Deli
Tawouk Plate – M’EAT
Air Fried Fries – Good Stuff
Lean Twister – Lean
Make Your Own Dip Box – Sansho
The 12-Hour Philly – Broskis Deli
Double Scoop – OH G!
Majbous Chicken – Fereej Suwaileh
Pink Pasta With Chicken – Approved
Dijon Club Sandwich – Joe & The Juice
Luqaimat 200g – Sakbah
Grilled Shawarma – Pita
Twix Bites – Waygood
Plain Sourdough – 48 East Bakery
Build Your Own Sammich – While I’m Baked
Creamy Scrambled Egg + Avo Protein Toast – Less Than Usual
Zaatar Dry Fatayer – Danish Bakery
Caniac Combo – Raising Cane’s
Southwest Chicken Wrap – The Local Beet
Salmon Honey Mayo Roll – JOA
Tenderloin Steak – Char Steak Bar
Jimmy’s Special – Jimmy’s Smashburgers & Fries
Cloudy Coconut Matcha – Matcha Osaka
Steak Frites – Rigatoni KW
Shish Tawook – Matbakhi
Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel – Big Bear Doughnuts
Maple Buffalo Chicken – Slider Station
Pret Cheese and Crackers – Pret A Manger
Chicken Caesar Wrap – Salad Creations
Crushed Baby Potatoes – Madison & Heig
Skillet Beef Queso – Chili’s
Parmigiano Reggiano Italy 250g – Eataly – Grocery
Driscoll’s Blueberries 125g – Fiz
Arabic Royal Coffee – Alameed Coffee
Organic Roasted Chestnut 100g – Al Rifai Roastery
Beef Bresaola 150g – Balsamic
Apple EarPods (USB-C) – Gait
Reflex Kitten Food with Chicken & Rice 2kg – Pet Zone
Bumbum Organic Diapers Size 6 (18pk) – My Bum Bum
Colored Lenses – Acuvue Define Vivid LACREON – Hassan’s Optician Co
Nu Creatine Monohydrate Powder 500g – Health Planet
Coffee culture continues to lead the way
If there is one trend that stands out in Kuwait’s rankings, it is the country’s enduring love for coffee. % ARABICA’s Iced Spanish Latte topped the local list, becoming Kuwait’s most trending order and its highest-ranked entry in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100, at number 21. The trend continued with Toby’s Estate’s Toby Iced Latte, which secured seventh place locally, while Matcha Osaka’s Cloudy Coconut Matcha brought a contemporary twist to the mix at 32nd locally. Yet Kuwait’s coffee preferences are not limited to speciality cafés and newer trends. Alameed Coffee’s Arabic Royal Coffee also earned a place in the Top 50 at 43rd, highlighting the continued popularity of traditional favourites. From globally inspired iced creations to authentic Arabic coffee, the rankings reveal a coffee culture that embraces both innovation and tradition.
The classics never go out of style
While international flavours and new food trends continue to shape Kuwait’s dining scene, familiar regional favourites remain firmly at the heart of local tastes. Shawarma and Tawook proved particularly popular, featuring in four entries across the Top 50: Deboned’s Shawarma Deboned, M’EAT’s Tawouk Plate, Pita’s Grilled Shawarma and Matbakhi’s Shish Tawook. Other much-loved staples also secured their place, from Fereej Suwaileh’s Majbous Chicken and Sakbah’s Luqaimat to Danish Bakery’s Zaatar Dry Fatayer. Zaina Pies’ Akkawi Cheese, ranked eighth locally, also earned a spot in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100, taking a local favourite onto the international stage. Together, these choices show that while Kuwait’s food scene continues to embrace new influences, traditional flavours remain an essential part of the country’s everyday cravings.
Sandwiches take centre stage
From premium fillings to much-loved deli classics, sandwiches emerged as one of the standout categories in this year’s rankings. Mr Holmes Bakehouse’s The Wagyu Provolone secured second place locally and also earned a spot in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100, while Neighbors Deli’s Turkey Apple Sandwich made the local Top 10 and joined it on the global list. Other favourites included Broskis Deli’s The 12-Hour Philly, Joe & The Juice’s Dijon Club Sandwich and While I’m Baked’s Build Your Own Sammich, showcasing the variety of flavours and combinations capturing local appetites. Whether featuring premium ingredients, classic deli fillings or custom-made combinations, sandwiches proved to be a firm favourite among Kuwait’s diners this year.
A passport full of flavour
Kuwait’s appetite for international flavours came through strongly in this year’s rankings, with customers exploring everything from Asian-inspired bites to Mexican-inspired flavours and American-style comfort food. Phet Phet’s Prawn Toast brought a taste of Thailand to the list, while JOA’s Salmon Honey Mayo Roll added a Japanese-inspired favourite. Chipotle’s Burrito Bowl also stood out, reflecting the appeal of Mexican-inspired cuisine. Beyond these international favourites, the Top 50 featured a diverse mix of dishes, from Rigatoni KW’s Steak Frites and Chili’s Skillet Beef Queso to Raising Cane’s Caniac Combo and Slider Station’s Maple Buffalo Chicken. From established international names to more specialised dining concepts, the rankings highlight Kuwait’s growing appetite for global flavours and the variety of cuisines customers are choosing to enjoy.
The grocery basket gets a glow-up
Who said delivery was just about deciding what to have for breakfast, lunch or dinner? Ten retail and grocery products made this year’s Top 50, showing just how much customers are using Deliveroo beyond restaurant orders. The selection ranged from premium ingredients such as Parmigiano Reggiano, beef bresaola and organic roasted chestnuts to everyday favourites like blueberries and, once again, Arabic coffee. But the basket also included some less expected purchases. Pet Zone’s kitten food, My Bum Bum’s organic diapers, Gait’s Apple EarPods, Hassan’s Optician Co’s coloured contact lenses and Health Planet’s creatine powder all made the list. It is a snapshot of how delivery is becoming part of everyday life in Kuwait, helping customers pick up everything from household and personal essentials to pet supplies and fitness products, alongside their favourite meals.
A taste of what’s trending around the world
Kuwait’s place in the global food conversation continues to grow, with 10 local favourites securing a spot in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100 Report for 2026.
The recognition reflects the diversity of Kuwait’s dining scene, where local concepts sit comfortably alongside international names, and familiar favourites continue to find their place among global ordering trends.
From speciality coffees and familiar regional favourites to international comfort food and unexpected everyday essentials, this year’s Top 50 offers a glimpse into how Kuwait eats, shops and lives. One thing is certain: in 2026, there was plenty more than just dinner on the menu.
So, what were Kuwait’s biggest cravings this year? Taking the top spot is % ARABICA’s Iced Spanish Latte, a reflection of the country’s enduring love for café culture. The local favourite also made its mark globally, ranking 21st in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100 and joining nine other Kuwait favourites on the list. Sandwiches and burgers also proved popular, with Mr Holmes Bakehouse’s The Wagyu Provolone, and Nutreeze Restaurant’s Double Smashed Cheeseburger claiming second and third place in the local rankings. Shawarma and Tawook remained firm favourites, while international flavours brought plenty of variety, from Thai prawn toast and Japanese-inspired salmon rolls to Mexican burrito bowls.
Kuwait’s appetite for convenience went also beyond restaurant orders, with 10 retail and grocery products making the Top 50. The selection ranged from premium Italian cheese and fresh blueberries to pet food, baby essentials, earphones and even creatine powder, highlighting the breadth of what Kuwaitis are choosing to have delivered.
Here is a look at Kuwait’s Top 50 Trending Orders of 2026:
Iced Spanish Latte – % ARABICA
The Wagyu Provolone – Mr Holmes Bakehouse
Double Smashed Cheeseburger – Nutreeze Restaurant
The Upgrade – Milo
Prawn Toast – Phet Phet
Shawarma Deboned – Deboned
Toby Iced Latte – Toby’s Estate
Akkawi Cheese – Zaina Pies
Burrito Bowl – Chipotle
Turkey Apple Sandwich – Neighbors Deli
Tawouk Plate – M’EAT
Air Fried Fries – Good Stuff
Lean Twister – Lean
Make Your Own Dip Box – Sansho
The 12-Hour Philly – Broskis Deli
Double Scoop – OH G!
Majbous Chicken – Fereej Suwaileh
Pink Pasta With Chicken – Approved
Dijon Club Sandwich – Joe & The Juice
Luqaimat 200g – Sakbah
Grilled Shawarma – Pita
Twix Bites – Waygood
Plain Sourdough – 48 East Bakery
Build Your Own Sammich – While I’m Baked
Creamy Scrambled Egg + Avo Protein Toast – Less Than Usual
Zaatar Dry Fatayer – Danish Bakery
Caniac Combo – Raising Cane’s
Southwest Chicken Wrap – The Local Beet
Salmon Honey Mayo Roll – JOA
Tenderloin Steak – Char Steak Bar
Jimmy’s Special – Jimmy’s Smashburgers & Fries
Cloudy Coconut Matcha – Matcha Osaka
Steak Frites – Rigatoni KW
Shish Tawook – Matbakhi
Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel – Big Bear Doughnuts
Maple Buffalo Chicken – Slider Station
Pret Cheese and Crackers – Pret A Manger
Chicken Caesar Wrap – Salad Creations
Crushed Baby Potatoes – Madison & Heig
Skillet Beef Queso – Chili’s
Parmigiano Reggiano Italy 250g – Eataly – Grocery
Driscoll’s Blueberries 125g – Fiz
Arabic Royal Coffee – Alameed Coffee
Organic Roasted Chestnut 100g – Al Rifai Roastery
Beef Bresaola 150g – Balsamic
Apple EarPods (USB-C) – Gait
Reflex Kitten Food with Chicken & Rice 2kg – Pet Zone
Bumbum Organic Diapers Size 6 (18pk) – My Bum Bum
Colored Lenses – Acuvue Define Vivid LACREON – Hassan’s Optician Co
Nu Creatine Monohydrate Powder 500g – Health Planet
Coffee culture continues to lead the way
If there is one trend that stands out in Kuwait’s rankings, it is the country’s enduring love for coffee. % ARABICA’s Iced Spanish Latte topped the local list, becoming Kuwait’s most trending order and its highest-ranked entry in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100, at number 21. The trend continued with Toby’s Estate’s Toby Iced Latte, which secured seventh place locally, while Matcha Osaka’s Cloudy Coconut Matcha brought a contemporary twist to the mix at 32nd locally. Yet Kuwait’s coffee preferences are not limited to speciality cafés and newer trends. Alameed Coffee’s Arabic Royal Coffee also earned a place in the Top 50 at 43rd, highlighting the continued popularity of traditional favourites. From globally inspired iced creations to authentic Arabic coffee, the rankings reveal a coffee culture that embraces both innovation and tradition.
The classics never go out of style
While international flavours and new food trends continue to shape Kuwait’s dining scene, familiar regional favourites remain firmly at the heart of local tastes. Shawarma and Tawook proved particularly popular, featuring in four entries across the Top 50: Deboned’s Shawarma Deboned, M’EAT’s Tawouk Plate, Pita’s Grilled Shawarma and Matbakhi’s Shish Tawook. Other much-loved staples also secured their place, from Fereej Suwaileh’s Majbous Chicken and Sakbah’s Luqaimat to Danish Bakery’s Zaatar Dry Fatayer. Zaina Pies’ Akkawi Cheese, ranked eighth locally, also earned a spot in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100, taking a local favourite onto the international stage. Together, these choices show that while Kuwait’s food scene continues to embrace new influences, traditional flavours remain an essential part of the country’s everyday cravings.
Sandwiches take centre stage
From premium fillings to much-loved deli classics, sandwiches emerged as one of the standout categories in this year’s rankings. Mr Holmes Bakehouse’s The Wagyu Provolone secured second place locally and also earned a spot in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100, while Neighbors Deli’s Turkey Apple Sandwich made the local Top 10 and joined it on the global list. Other favourites included Broskis Deli’s The 12-Hour Philly, Joe & The Juice’s Dijon Club Sandwich and While I’m Baked’s Build Your Own Sammich, showcasing the variety of flavours and combinations capturing local appetites. Whether featuring premium ingredients, classic deli fillings or custom-made combinations, sandwiches proved to be a firm favourite among Kuwait’s diners this year.
A passport full of flavour
Kuwait’s appetite for international flavours came through strongly in this year’s rankings, with customers exploring everything from Asian-inspired bites to Mexican-inspired flavours and American-style comfort food. Phet Phet’s Prawn Toast brought a taste of Thailand to the list, while JOA’s Salmon Honey Mayo Roll added a Japanese-inspired favourite. Chipotle’s Burrito Bowl also stood out, reflecting the appeal of Mexican-inspired cuisine. Beyond these international favourites, the Top 50 featured a diverse mix of dishes, from Rigatoni KW’s Steak Frites and Chili’s Skillet Beef Queso to Raising Cane’s Caniac Combo and Slider Station’s Maple Buffalo Chicken. From established international names to more specialised dining concepts, the rankings highlight Kuwait’s growing appetite for global flavours and the variety of cuisines customers are choosing to enjoy.
The grocery basket gets a glow-up
Who said delivery was just about deciding what to have for breakfast, lunch or dinner? Ten retail and grocery products made this year’s Top 50, showing just how much customers are using Deliveroo beyond restaurant orders. The selection ranged from premium ingredients such as Parmigiano Reggiano, beef bresaola and organic roasted chestnuts to everyday favourites like blueberries and, once again, Arabic coffee. But the basket also included some less expected purchases. Pet Zone’s kitten food, My Bum Bum’s organic diapers, Gait’s Apple EarPods, Hassan’s Optician Co’s coloured contact lenses and Health Planet’s creatine powder all made the list. It is a snapshot of how delivery is becoming part of everyday life in Kuwait, helping customers pick up everything from household and personal essentials to pet supplies and fitness products, alongside their favourite meals.
A taste of what’s trending around the world
Kuwait’s place in the global food conversation continues to grow, with 10 local favourites securing a spot in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100 Report for 2026.
The recognition reflects the diversity of Kuwait’s dining scene, where local concepts sit comfortably alongside international names, and familiar favourites continue to find their place among global ordering trends.
From speciality coffees and familiar regional favourites to international comfort food and unexpected everyday essentials, this year’s Top 50 offers a glimpse into how Kuwait eats, shops and lives. One thing is certain: in 2026, there was plenty more than just dinner on the menu.
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