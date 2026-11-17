AIRVETA

Christopher Ferrari-Steele, CEO - AIRVETA

Jeremy T. Edmonds, CTO - AIRVETA

New company brings together disparate detection technologies to transform complex airspace data into a unified operational picture

- Christopher Ferrari-Steele

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIRVETA, LLC today announced its launch as an airspace intelligence company focused on helping organizations detect, understand, and respond to activity in the increasingly complex low-altitude airspace environment.

As drones become more prevalent around airports, critical infrastructure, public venues, corporate campuses, and other sensitive locations, security organizations face a new challenge: not simply detecting an object in the air, but understanding what is happening and determining what information matters.

AIRVETA has developed a novel integrated airspace intelligence platform that brings information from multiple detection technologies-including radar, radio frequency (RF), optical, and other sensor systems-into a unified operational environment.

Rather than requiring organizations to manage multiple independent sensor interfaces, the AIRVETA C2 synthesizes disparate data into meaningful, actionable intelligence that improves situational awareness and supports informed, timely security decisions.

“Detecting something in the air is only the beginning,” said Christopher J. Ferrari-Steele, Co-Founder and CEO of AIRVETA.“Security teams need to understand what they are seeing, why it matters, and the information required to make an operationally sound decision. The AIRVETA C2 is a CONOPS-aware solution designed to bridge the gap between detection and actionable intelligence, enabling the right action at the right time.”

AIRVETA's technology-agnostic approach is designed to work with complementary sensing technologies rather than requiring customers to rely on a single detection modality or proprietary sensor ecosystem. This architecture allows organizations to build airspace awareness around the operational requirements of a particular environment while preserving flexibility as sensor technologies continue to evolve. AIRVETA also offers a cost-effective commercial RF Sensor for entities without current sensing technology, with other sensor technologies in development.

The leadership brings many years of experience in the C-UAS sector to create commercial-first innovative solutions that apply proven technologies from adjacent fields-such as robotics and multi-sensor fusion-in new ways for commercial airspace security. This allows AIRVETA to focus on commercial and public-sector environments where unauthorized or unidentified drone activity can create safety, security, and operational concerns, including airports, public safety, enterprise security, critical infrastructure, data centers, major events, and other sensitive locations.

“Low-altitude airspace is becoming another operational environment that organizations need to understand,” said Jeremy Edmonds, Co-Founder and CTO of AIRVETA.“Our platform design philosophy is to take and integrate information that originates from very different technologies and sources to synthesize it into one coherent picture that operators can actually use.”

AIRVETA's approach reflects a broader shift in airspace security from individual detection systems toward integrated situational awareness. By separating the intelligence layer from any single sensor technology, AIRVETA accommodates changing threats, evolving detection capabilities and different operational environments.

The company is headquartered in Northern California and is actively developing relationships with technology providers, strategic partners and organizations operating in environments where enhanced airspace awareness is becoming increasingly important.

AIRVETA's corporate introduction video is available on the company's website and accompanies this announcement.

About AIRVETA

AIRVETA is an airspace intelligence company developing technology that transforms complex, multi-sensor data into actionable intelligence. Designed to integrate radar, RF, optical, and other detection technologies into a unified operational environment, AIRVETA helps organizations build greater awareness of activity within the low-altitude airspace surrounding the people, facilities, and operations they protect.

AIRVETA - DETECT. ANALYZE. PROTECT

For more information, visit airveta.

Media Contact

AIRVETA, LLC

...

airveta

© 2026 AIRVETA, LLC. All rights reserved.

AIRVETA Press Room

AIRVETA

AIRVETA Corporate Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AIRVETA Launches Airspace Intelligence Platform to Bring Actionable Drone Awareness to Commercial Security News Provided By AIRVETA November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.