ZUUZ and GrowthMission sign a partnership agreement

Both platforms open to each other's customers within a month

- Vernon M. Harrison, creator of GrowthMissionSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZUUZ, the AI CRM and revenue intelligence platform for the IT channel, and GrowthMission have signed a partnership agreement. ZUUZ goes to GrowthMission's MSP clients, and GrowthMission's help goes to ZUUZ customers, so every customer has a way to grow revenue. Over the next month, ZUUZ customers will get access to GrowthMission inside ZUUZ, and GrowthMission customers will get access to ZUUZ inside GrowthMission.GrowthMission was created by MSP veteran Vernon M. Harrison to help MSP owners build predictable, repeatable growth. Harrison is a former two-time MSP owner and the author of The MSP Owner's Manual.ZUUZ CEO and Founder Avinash Gujje and co-founder Madhu Korepu met Harrison in Orlando to discuss how ZUUZ fits an MSP's day: the CRM, the PSA and a sales motion that lives in emails and calls.Avinash Gujje, CEO and Founder of ZUUZ, said: "MSP owners sell in emails, calls and meetings. Vernon has spent years helping them turn that into predictable growth. Putting ZUUZ and GrowthMission in front of each other's customers is how we both serve them better."Harrison said: "Glad that we are in fact focusing on these objectives to help MSPs make their lives a little easier and get over some of those difficult obstacles, particularly around growing their businesses."Harrison, who tried ZUUZ before the agreement, added: "When I tried the ZUUZ platform, honestly, I was pleasantly surprised that even though we're on the same trajectory, the data and the methodologies are equally important to us."Teams can try ZUUZ free for 14 days, no credit card, at zuuz/signup.About GrowthMission: GrowthMission was created by Vernon M. Harrison, a former two-time MSP owner and the author of The MSP Owner's Manual (2021). It helps MSP owners build predictable, repeatable growth.About ZUUZ: ZUUZ is the AI CRM and revenue intelligence platform for the IT channel. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ZUUZ updates the CRM automatically from prospect-facing and customer-facing emails, calls and meetings, with change history and one-click rollback. It works with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Attio, Pipedrive and Dynamics 365, and with ConnectWise PSA, HaloPSA and Syncro.Business happens in conversations. Not in software.

Avinash Gujje

ZUUZ

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ZUUZ AI CRM and GrowthMission Sign Partnership to Help MSPs Grow Revenue News Provided By ZUUZ November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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