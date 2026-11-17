Great Lakes Fasteners President & CEO Kevin Weidinger, Hercules Fasteners Co-Founder & President Mike Maglic, and Vice President Ken Collingwood mark the official signing of Great Lakes Fasteners' acquisition of Hercules Fasteners.

Two family-driven fastener companies come together to build on shared values, strong relationships, and a commitment to exceptional service.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great Lakes Fasteners Group is proud to announce the acquisition of Hercules Fasteners, Inc., an Ohio-based fastener distributor. Hercules Fasteners will be integrated into the Great Lakes Fasteners' family, further strengthening the company's presence in Ohio and adding talent, new customers, and expanding its reach and capabilities throughout the region.

Founded in 1985, Hercules Fasteners brings four decades of experience supplying customers with a broad range of standard, metric and made to print fasteners and related products. As an ISO-certified distributor, Hercules offers an extensive product line that includes steel and stainless-steel fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, washers, rivets, pins, cutting tools, in a variety of finishes and coating/plating options to meet customers' specific application requirements.

Under the leadership of Co-Founder and President Mike Maglic, Hercules Fasteners has built its reputation around product knowledge, dependable service, and providing customers with the right fastening solutions for their needs.

“We're incredibly proud of what we've built at Hercules Fasteners and, most importantly, the relationships we've developed with our customers and suppliers along the way. I will be forever grateful to the founding fathers, the late Jim Collingwood and Tom Weitzel for making this day possible.” said Mike Maglic, President of Hercules Fasteners.“As we got to know Kevin and the Great Lakes Fasteners' team, we became confident that we paired with a well-respected company who shares our values when it pertains to customer service and support, which was imperative to our decision.” Ken Collingwood, Hercules Fastener's Vice President said“becoming part of GLF gives our customers access to an even broader range of products, resources, and capabilities while maintaining the personal service and industry knowledge our customers have come to expect from us. We're excited about this next chapter and the opportunities it creates for our customers.”

As Hercules Fasteners joins Great Lakes Fasteners, customers can count on the same familiar team and dependable service, now backed by even greater resources. Customers gain access to an extensive inventory of inch, metric, and Mil-Spec fasteners with more than 150,000 unique SKUs, plus value-added services including kitting, packaging, sub-assembly, and customizable, vendor-managed inventory (VMI) programs. Every solution is delivered by a team that averages ten years of fastener experience.

“I am delighted to welcome Mike, Ken and the Hercules Fasteners team and their terrific group of customers to Great Lakes Fasteners,” said Kevin R. Weidinger, President of Great Lakes Fasteners Group.“This acquisition is a natural fit for our organization and another opportunity to continue to invest right here in Ohio. Hercules has built strong customer relationships and a reputation for dependable service, and we look forward to building on that foundation while bringing additional resources and capabilities to their customers.”

The acquisition further supports Great Lakes Fasteners Group's long-term strategy of expanding its customer diversification, capabilities and geographic reach while maintaining the responsive, relationship-driven approach of a privately held family business. By combining Hercules Fasteners with Great Lakes Fasteners, the company will be positioned to provide customers with expanded inventory access, greater purchasing power, and a more comprehensive range of fastener and supply chain solutions.

Great Lakes Fasteners Group includes - Great Lakes Fasteners, Connection Service Company, Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions, Frontier Fasteners, Lakeshore Fastener Group, Hercules Fasteners, Hodges Fastener Corporation, and Superior Components Supply. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, the organization operates distribution and manufacturing locations throughout the United States.

About Great Lakes Fasteners Group

Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Great Lakes Fasteners Group is a core values driven fastener distribution and manufacturing organization providing standard, metric, and made-to-print fasteners along with packaging, kitting, sub-assembly, and innovative inventory management solutions. The company serves manufacturers nationally across a wide range of industries and operates under a quality management system certified to ISO 9001:2015.

Dana Weidinger

Great Lakes Fasteners, Inc.

+1 330-425-4488

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Great Lakes Fasteners Acquires Hercules Fasteners, Expanding Ohio Operations News Provided By Great Lakes Fasteners, Inc. November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.