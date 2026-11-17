Solutions to enhance the resiliency of critical network infrastructure

The acquisition adds AI-powered insights to Irth's Stakeholder and Land Management capabilities, helping teams identify emerging community concerns earlier.

- Patrick Grégoire, General Manager for Irth Stakeholder and Land ManagementCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Irth, a leading provider of enterprise software for critical infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of stakeholder sentiment technology and intellectual property from global energy company ENGIE. The technology will be further developed and integrated into Irth's Stakeholder and Land Management solutions, bringing AI-powered stakeholder sentiment monitoring to infrastructure organizations. Building on three years of ENGIE's research and field experience, the new capability will track community, political, regulatory and media signals around infrastructure projects and flag emerging concerns before they escalate. It is targeted for launch in early 2027.As infrastructure projects face increasing community, political and regulatory complexity, understanding what is happening around a project can be as important as managing the project itself. Owners and developers often piece that picture together from media monitoring tools, public affairs platforms, manual research and consultants, and the results rarely connect to the systems teams use to manage stakeholder relationships. The new capability will capture those signals and link them to stakeholder records, engagement history and project information, so teams can see where engagement may be needed.“The hardest problems on a project often start outside the fence line, in a county meeting, a local news story or a social post, and teams too often hear about them late,” said Patrick Grégoire, General Manager for Irth Stakeholder and Land Management.“By combining ENGIE's technology with our stakeholder and land management capabilities, we can help customers identify emerging concerns earlier, understand the context behind them and make more informed decisions about when and how to engage.”Following the acquisition, ENGIE will continue collaborating with Irth as the technology is further developed, integrated into Irth's Stakeholder and Land Management solutions and validated for broader market use. ENGIE will provide product feedback and real-world perspective to help refine the capability ahead of its planned launch in early 2027.“Understanding community sentiment has become increasingly important as infrastructure projects navigate a more complex stakeholder environment,” said Mihir Sarkar, Head of AI, ENGIE Research & Innovation.“We developed this technology to provide greater visibility into the issues and concerns emerging around projects. Through our continued collaboration with Irth, we have an opportunity to build on that foundation and connect those insights more directly with the stakeholder engagement processes organizations use every day.”By incorporating stakeholder sentiment intelligence into Irth's Stakeholder and Land Management solution, customers will be able to connect external signals with stakeholder records, engagement history and project information. This can help teams:.Spot emerging community, political, regulatory and media concerns before they escalate..Understand the issues and stakeholders surrounding a project or asset..Prioritize engagement as conditions and risks change..Maintain a connected record of stakeholder intelligence, engagement and outcomes.About IrthIrth, a TPG portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, delivers enterprise software for critical infrastructure. For over 30 years, energy, utility and telecom companies across the U.S. and Canada have trusted Irth for damage prevention, asset integrity, land management and training solutions. Powered by geospatial data, business intelligence and AI, Irth's market-leading SaaS platform delivers the 360-degree situational awareness operators need to proactively mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance - helping ensure the resilient, sustainable delivery of essential services that millions of people and businesses rely on every day.About ENGIEENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses.

Josh Fuller

Irth

+1 614-784-8000

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Irth Acquires Stakeholder Sentiment Technology and Intellectual Property from ENGIE News Provided By Irth November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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