MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perimeter Roofing, a roofing company offering free inspections, storm damage expertise, roof replacement, and roof repairs, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Tennessee Honorable Mention Award. The recognition reflects the company's dedication to dependable workmanship and to earning the confidence of the homeowners it serves throughout the area.Perimeter Roofing's approach begins with a free roof inspection, giving property owners a clear understanding of their roof's condition without any upfront cost. As storm damage experts, the team is equipped to assess the effects of hail, wind, and severe weather, including damage that may not be visible from the ground. Based on those findings, Perimeter Roofing provides practical recommendations, whether a roof calls for targeted repairs or a complete replacement, so customers can make informed decisions with confidence.At the heart of the company's work is a commitment to trust. For Perimeter Roofing, earning a customer's confidence matters as much as the quality of the roof itself. Roofing decisions often arrive at stressful moments, particularly after a storm, and Perimeter Roofing aims to make those moments easier through honest assessments and straightforward communication. That philosophy is captured in its motto, "Building Trust, One Roof At A Time," which guides how the team approaches each project, from the first inspection to the final repair or installation.“Every roof we work on belongs to a family that's counting on us to get it right,” said a spokesperson for Perimeter Roofing.“Being recognized in Tennessee means a great deal to our team, because it reflects the trust our customers place in us every day. We take that responsibility seriously, from the first inspection to the final shingle.”Looking ahead, Perimeter Roofing plans to continue serving Lebanon and the surrounding communities with the same care and attention that earned it the 2026 Best of Tennessee Honorable Mention Award. Homeowners interested in scheduling a free roof inspection can contact the team directly using the information below.For more information, click here.

Perimeter Roofing

Perimeter Roofing

+1 629-400-6922

email us here

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Perimeter Roofing Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Honorable Mention Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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