Jeff Beaumont, Chief Operating Officer, Milemarker

Wealth management data infrastructure company adds an operator who built customer success at Riskalyze and RightCapital and scaled CS Operations at GitLab

- Jud Mackrill, Co-Founder and CEO of Milemarker

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Milemarker, the Snowflake-native data infrastructure platform for wealth management, today announced the appointment of Jeff Beaumont as Chief Operating Officer. He will focus on helping the firms Milemarker serves grow profitably, reduce complexity, and pursue their vision. Beaumont brings more than a decade of experience building customer success and operations functions at high-growth software companies, including wealthtech platforms Riskalyze (now Nitrogen) and RightCapital. He most recently volunteered as Finance Director aboard Mercy Ships ' hospital ship M/V Global Mercy in West Africa, where they provided free surgeries to thousands.

In his new role, Beaumont will oversee client delivery, company operations, and financial planning as Milemarker scales its platform of 140+ integrations and more than $300 billion in assets on platform. His charge is to help firms cut through complexity so their leaders can spend more time growing and serving clients.

"Our clients trust us with the data that runs their firms, and they deserve a partner who measures success by their results," said Jud Mackrill, Co-Founder and CEO of Milemarker. "Jeff has built customer success and operations functions from scratch at companies our clients already know and use. He starts every problem by mapping what's really happening and builds systems that last. With Jeff leading operations, we'll keep raising the bar on helping every client reach the outcomes it came to us for."

From 2019 to 2023, Beaumont served as Senior Director of Customer Success Operations at GitLab as it grew 70% YoY. His team helped GitLab's customers deliver results for their own customers, getting value from the software 20% faster and working more efficiently.

Before GitLab, Beaumont built the customer success department at RightCapital, where engagement among new advisor customers rose 60%. At Riskalyze from 2013 to 2018, he built the support and customer success teams from the ground up and launched Riskalyze Academy, helping advisors get up and running in half the time and double their use of the platform.

Aboard the Global Mercy, working with limited connectivity, he freed volunteer crew from hours of manual work so they could focus on caring for patients, and built systems that still run after his tour. His economic impact analysis, Mercy Ships' first, now shapes its work with host countries. It's the same care he brings to the firms Milemarker serves.

"Every firm that chooses Milemarker is betting its data can change how it runs," said Beaumont. "My job is to make sure that bet pays off. I've spent my career helping advisory firms get the results they came for. That takes a clear plan, honest measurement and a partner who shows up."

About Milemarker

Milemarker is a Snowflake-native data infrastructure platform for wealth management, serving RIAs, broker-dealers, family offices, TAMPs, private equity firms, and IMO/FMO networks. With 140+ wealth integrations and more than $300 billion in assets on platform, Milemarker unifies firm data and puts it to work through Layers for data ingestion, Navigator for AI-powered queries, Relay for workflow automation, and the Milemarker MCP server. Milemarker's recognition includes the 2025 WealthManagement Industry Award for Innovation: New Applications, two 2025 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards, and the 2025 Family Wealth Report Award for Outstanding CTO.

For more information, visit milemarker.

Kim Mackrill

Milemarker

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