Walking On The Yellow Lines: A Memoir of Living, Choosing, and Thriving with Bipolar Disorder by Mujiba Salaam Parker, publishing January 15, 2027.

Mujiba Salaam Parker, author of Walking On The Yellow Lines: A Memoir of Living, Choosing, and Thriving with Bipolar Disorder.

Mujiba Salaam Parker's memoir traces bipolar disorder, hospitalization and bankruptcy, and a 30-year mortgage paid off in 33 months.

- Mujiba Salaam Parker

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On an ordinary workday morning, Mujiba Salaam Parker could not find her ID badge. She signed the visitor log at the office where she worked, and something turned. Minutes later she was walking the yellow center lines down the middle of a busy Camden street, holding her phone up to the sky because she believed she was calling God, while police and paramedics closed in around her.

She was a Rutgers graduate with a master's degree. She had represented a $175 million city revitalization program. She had been voted most likely to succeed. She also had bipolar disorder, diagnosed three years earlier, and she was taking nothing for it.

That morning gives the book its title. Walking On The Yellow Lines: A Memoir of Living, Choosing, and Thriving with Bipolar Disorder publishes on January 15, 2027.

It is a memoir about living and succeeding with bipolar disorder, mental health, resilience, faith, the power of choice and the impact it has on one's life, recovery, as well as achieving financial freedom.

The argument the book makes about its own author

What separates this memoir from most accounts of mental illness is the pattern Parker draws out of her own record. Every serious episode in the book happened when her treatment had stopped. Not when life got hard. When the medicine stopped.

She is direct about what that cost her: hospitalization, the loss of a career she loved, two years living on $125 a month, a short sale, two weeks homeless, and bankruptcy carrying $60,000 of credit card debt.

She is equally direct about the way back. In 2016 she bought a newly built house in Camden with a down payment grant. On December 8, 2023 she paid off a thirty year mortgage in thirty three months, without refinancing, saving close to $100,000 in interest and mortgage insurance. That story has been covered by Yahoo Finance, MSN and BlackNews.

She writes as a patient and not as a clinician. The book gives no medical advice.

In her own words

"My diagnosis may be part of my story, but it does not have to stop me from realizing my dreams in life."

"I want readers to close the book feeling hopeful, empowered, less judgmental, and more willing to believe in possibilities for their own lives."

Parker writes particularly for Black women and Black families, where mental illness is often handled by praying and pushing through. She needed prayer and she needed professional care, and she is impatient with anyone who insists on one without the other.

The 4-city book tour

Each event runs from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and includes a reading, a question and answer session, and a book signing.

Camden, New Jersey: Saturday, January 30, 2027

Washington, DC: Saturday, February 27, 2027

Chicago, Illinois: Saturday, March 27, 2027

Los Angeles, California: Saturday, April 24, 2027

Venues will be announced. Tour dates, times and locations are posted and updated at TheEmpowermentQueen.

About Mujiba Salaam Parker

Mujiba Salaam Parker, known as The Empowerment Queen since 2008, was raised in public housing in Newark. She holds a bachelor's degree in Urban Studies and a Master of Public Administration from Rutgers University, and was an Educational Opportunity Fund student for both.

She has more than twenty five years in economic and community development and grant management, much of it in Camden. Today she raises millions of dollars in grant funding for a Camden nonprofit that provides healthcare regardless of ability to pay, and she serves on the Executive Board of the Camden Schools Foundation.

She is also the author of His Inspiration Through Me, Use Your Mind to Achieve YOUR Success! and The Universal Attraction System, and the creator of the Thank God Gratitude Journal collection. She speaks openly about bipolar disorder to reduce the stigma of mental illness, particularly in the Black community.

Available on request

An advance copy of the manuscript, the full synopsis with a summary of every chapter, author photographs, and interviews with Mujiba Salaam Parker in person, by phone or by video.

Media contact

Irena Lorris, Publicist for Mujiba Salaam Parker

...

(646) 374-8771

TheEmpowermentQueen

Irena Lorris

The Empowerment Queen

646-374-8771

...

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Walking On The Yellow Lines: A Memoir of Living, Choosing, and Thriving with Bipolar Disorder Publishes January 15, 2027 News Provided By "The Empowerment QueenTM" November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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