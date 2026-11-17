Creek Equity, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Scott Zack, owner of Creek Equity

As the college basketball season gets under way, the Creek Equity owner publishes an essay on the 1994-95 Buckeyes and the habits he still uses in business

- Scott Zack, owner of Creek EquityBLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scott Zack, owner of Creek Equity in Bloomfield Hills and a former forward for the Ohio State men's basketball team, has published an essay on the 1994-95 Buckeyes season and the lessons he carried from it into more than two decades of building and buying Michigan companies.In "What a 6-22 Season Taught Me About Building Companies," Zack writes that the work does not stop after a loss, that a bad month is information rather than a crisis, that hard seasons show who people really are, and that every role on a team matters, starter or not. He also connects the long rebuild of that era's program to why Creek Equity invests its own capital and holds companies for the long term."You learn more about a team in a losing season than a winning one," said Zack. "The habits I picked up in that locker room are the same ones I look for in every management team Creek Equity backs."Zack wore number 34 for the Buckeyes. His playing record is listed on Sports Reference.Read the essay:The 1994-95 season and his playing record:About Scott ZackScott Zack is the owner of Creek Equity and has spent more than two decades starting, buying, and running companies in Michigan. He played forward for the Ohio State men's basketball team. He writes at scottzack. Press releases, bios, and headshots are at scottzackmichigan.About Creek EquityCreek Equity LLC is a private investment company in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan that founds, funds, and acquires businesses. Owners and advisers can reach the firm at creekequity.Media contactScott Zack, Creek Equity...creekequityPress room: scottzackmichigan

Scott Zack

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Michigan Investor Scott Zack, Former Ohio State Forward, on What a Hard Season Taught Him About Building Companies News Provided By Creek Equity November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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