Giving Tuesday, Men's Health Network, 2026, Nonprofit Donations

Men's Health Network Profile Logo Photo

“Every Face Has a Story. Every Man Deserves a Chance” campaign invites folks to support men's health through donations, volunteerism, & community engagement.

- Jennifer Thompson, VP at MHNWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Men's Health Network (MHN), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families, today announced the launch of its 2026 Giving Tuesday and year-end giving campaign,“Every Face Has a Story. Every Man Deserves a Chance.”The campaign, leading up to Giving Tuesday on December 1, highlights the often-unseen health challenges affecting men and boys, including chronic disease, mental health struggles, infertility, addiction, homelessness, and barriers to preventive healthcare. It encourages Americans to recognize the individuals behind these challenges and act through charitable contributions, volunteerism, and community engagement.The announcement follows a year of significant organizational growth, expanded public health outreach, and increased national engagement with men's health education and advocacy.In 2026, MHN achieved several notable milestones:. MHN launched its newly redesigned website, expanding its collection of educational resources, improving accessibility, and making trusted men's health information easier for individuals, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to find. Website traffic increased by more than 195%, with visitor interactions growing nearly 179%.. MHN's Healthy E-Male newsletter audience grew by 231%, connecting thousands of additional subscribers with health education, research, prevention information, and public health updates.. National awareness campaigns addressing testicular cancer, Men's Health Month, and prostate cancer generated more than 50,000 social media impressions and 2,000 engagements.. MHN secured more than 120 proclamations recognizing men's health awareness initiatives, including recognition from all 50 state governors and the President of the United States.. Federal efforts to advance men's health gained momentum with the introduction of the bipartisan State of Men's Health Act in the U.S. House of Representatives and companion legislation in the Senate, supporting greater national attention to men's health outcomes.“These milestones demonstrate a growing recognition that men's health is not simply an individual concern, but a family and community priority,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President of Operations and Communications at Men's Health Network.“Every educational resource shared, community conversation started, and every person reached represents an opportunity to improve someone's health. Our Giving Tuesday campaign is an invitation to help us build on that progress and reach even more men and boys in the coming year.”Beyond the Statistics: Recognizing the People Behind Men's HealthAmerican men continue to live approximately six years less; a disparity MHN refers to as the Lifespan Gender Gap.MHN's Giving Tuesday campaign emphasizes that improving these outcomes requires recognizing the physical, mental, emotional, and social circumstances affecting men's health.Throughout the campaign, MHN will highlight the experiences of men facing challenges that frequently receive limited public attention, including veterans, men experiencing addiction or homelessness, individuals navigating infertility, and those struggling with mental health or serious medical diagnoses.The campaign also recognizes the families, caregivers, and communities affected by these challenges.“Behind every health statistic is a person whose life matters to someone,” Thompson added.“Our message is about empathy, understanding, and ensuring that men and boys have access to the education, resources, and support they deserve.”More Than Donations: Three Ways to Make an ImpactMHN is encouraging individuals, families, employers, healthcare professionals, and community organizations to participate in the Giving Tuesday campaign through three opportunities:1. Make a Charitable ContributionFinancial contributions support MHN's educational resources, community health fairs, outreach in underserved communities, research, and national public health awareness initiatives.Donations also help MHN provide educational materials to families, caregivers, faith-based organizations, and community groups working to improve men's health.Donate:Mail a Check: P.O. Box 75972, Washington, D.C. 200132. Volunteer Through MHN's Ambassador ProgramMHN's Ambassador Program offers individuals opportunities to promote men's health within their communities through social media awareness, educational outreach, local events, and community partnerships.Ambassadors can participate through three pathways: Social and Awareness, Community and Events, and Partnerships and Resources.The program provides opportunities for individuals to contribute their time, skills, and local connections to advancing men's health education.Those interested in volunteering can contact MHN to learn more about becoming an ambassador.3. Subscribe to the Healthy E-Male NewsletterMHN's Healthy E-Male newsletter provides regular updates on men's health research, prevention, educational resources, public health policy, awareness campaigns, and opportunities for community involvement.With subscriber growth exceeding 230% in 2026, the newsletter has become an increasingly important channel for connecting individuals and families with timely, reliable men's health information.Individuals can subscribe through the Men's Health Network website at .Building on 2026 MomentumAs MHN prepares for 2027, the organization remains focused on expanding educational outreach, strengthening community partnerships, supporting families and caregivers, and advancing research and advocacy addressing men's health disparities.The Giving Tuesday and year-end campaign will continue through December 31, emphasizing that contributions of time, resources, and community engagement all play a role in improving men's health.“Supporting men's health means supporting the fathers, sons, husbands, brothers, friends, and neighbors who strengthen our families and communities,” Thompson said.“Whether someone makes a donation, volunteers, shares an educational resource, or subscribes to stay informed, there is an opportunity for everyone to make a difference.”Every face has a story. Every man deserves a chance.

Jennifer Thompson

Men's Health Network

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Men's Health Network Launches 2026 Giving Tuesday Campaign Following Year of Record Growth and National Impact News Provided By Men's Health Network November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.