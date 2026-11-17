MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FLAGLER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Island Cottage Inn, a beachfront boutique hotel in Flagler Beach, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The nine-room inn, currently ranked the number one hotel in Flagler Beach on TripAdvisor, offers private beach access, a private pool, and personalized hospitality under new ownership that took over the property less than a year ago and has continued raising the bar since.What sets Island Cottage Inn apart is its attention to detail throughout the guest experience. Each of the nine guest rooms is outfitted with Helix mattresses, 100 percent cotton sheets, and Public Goods bath products, while the on-site cafe serves a scratch-made continental breakfast featuring banana bread and gluten-free muffins, along with picnic lunches and a curated selection of beer and wine. Guests can also join a weekly Friday happy hour, enjoy mimosas served daily, and sample charcuterie boards that have earned a following among repeat visitors.Beyond its rooms and dining, Island Cottage Inn offers guests private beach and pool access, complimentary bicycles for exploring Flagler Beach, and a dog-friendly beach policy that welcomes traveling pets. The inn's new owners have focused on preserving the property's boutique, personal atmosphere while investing in updates across the guest experience since taking over the property less than a year ago, all while keeping the intimate, innkeeper-run feel that longtime guests have come to expect."Winning the Best of Florida Award means so much to us, especially this early in our ownership of the inn," said Kathy Peterson of Island Cottage Inn. "We wanted to keep everything guests already loved about this place while adding our own touches, and this recognition tells us that our guests can feel that care."Looking ahead, Island Cottage Inn plans to continue enhancing its guest experience while maintaining the personalized, boutique hospitality that has defined the property for years. As the inn carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains focused on giving every guest in Flagler Beach a getaway worth remembering.For more information, click here.

Island Cottage Inn

Island Cottage Inn

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Island Cottage Inn Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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