Island Cottage Inn Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner
What sets Island Cottage Inn apart is its attention to detail throughout the guest experience. Each of the nine guest rooms is outfitted with Helix mattresses, 100 percent cotton sheets, and Public Goods bath products, while the on-site cafe serves a scratch-made continental breakfast featuring banana bread and gluten-free muffins, along with picnic lunches and a curated selection of beer and wine. Guests can also join a weekly Friday happy hour, enjoy mimosas served daily, and sample charcuterie boards that have earned a following among repeat visitors.
Beyond its rooms and dining, Island Cottage Inn offers guests private beach and pool access, complimentary bicycles for exploring Flagler Beach, and a dog-friendly beach policy that welcomes traveling pets. The inn's new owners have focused on preserving the property's boutique, personal atmosphere while investing in updates across the guest experience since taking over the property less than a year ago, all while keeping the intimate, innkeeper-run feel that longtime guests have come to expect.
"Winning the Best of Florida Award means so much to us, especially this early in our ownership of the inn," said Kathy Peterson of Island Cottage Inn. "We wanted to keep everything guests already loved about this place while adding our own touches, and this recognition tells us that our guests can feel that care."
Looking ahead, Island Cottage Inn plans to continue enhancing its guest experience while maintaining the personalized, boutique hospitality that has defined the property for years. As the inn carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains focused on giving every guest in Flagler Beach a getaway worth remembering.
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Island Cottage Inn
Island Cottage Inn
+1 386-439-0092
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