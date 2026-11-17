HeardABird: Birding Companion screenshots and tagline

Jonathan Plesset the apps developer

A Pittsburgh bird photographer who had never written code built HeardABird, a free iPhone and Apple Watch app that taps your wrist when the bird you want calls.

- Jonathan PlessetPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- App for iPhone and Apple Watch identifies birds by sound, maps where each one was heard, and alerts birders only when the species they are looking for is callingPittsburgh wildlife photographer Jonathan Plesset has released HeardABird, a free birding app for iPhone and Apple Watch that identifies birds by their songs and calls and pins each one on a map where it was heard. The app is available now on the App Store worldwide. Plesset, who had never written software before, built it by describing each feature in plain English to Claude, an AI assistant made by Anthropic, and testing every version on his own bird walks. The app went through more than 400 test builds between October and its November release.HeardABird uses an on-device model to name birds by sound, so it works offline and recorded audio never leaves the phone. Every bird heard or marked as seen is added to the user's life list, and walks are saved to Apple Health as workouts with time, distance and steps.The app's main feature for experienced birders is Chase mode. Users choose the species they are after, from a personal Wanted list, rare birds reported nearby, or birds recently seen at a chosen spot. The app then stays silent for common birds and alerts the user only when one of those target species calls, on the phone or with a tap on the wrist from Apple Watch. Separate Wanted bird alerts notify users when a bird on their list is reported near them, at home or while traveling.“I wanted a tool that would tell me when the bird I came for was calling and stay quiet the rest of the time. No app did that, so I built one,” said Plesset.“The AI did the coding. I did the birding.”Other features include:Shareable sighting links that send a friend the bird, a photo, the exact spot and directions.Pages for favorite birding spots showing recent reports, a daily birding forecast and weather.A searchable guide to about 11,000 species that works offline.A Journal that tracks walks, distance and new species against personal goals.“It's a birding companion built for birders by a birder,” Plesset said.“It isn't meant to consume you. It stays in the background so you can look up at the birds, not down at a screen.”AvailabilityHeardABird is available now as a free download on the App Store for iPhone, with a companion Apple Watch app included. The app has no ads, no subscriptions and requires no account. Download: apple/app/id6825031438About HeardABirdHeardABird is a birding app for iPhone and Apple Watch, developed by Jonathan Plesset, a wildlife photographer based in Pittsburgh. It is designed for beginning birders, experienced birders and walkers alike, and works worldwide. Many of the bird photos in the app are Plesset's own. HeardABird identifies birds with BirdNET, developed by the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Chemnitz University of Technology, used under a non-commercial license. HeardABird is independent and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Cornell.More information: plessetphoto/heardabirdMedia contact Jonathan Plesset... Press kit (screenshots, video, photos): plessetphoto/heardabird/press###

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Pittsburgh Bird Photographer With No Coding Background Releases HeardABird, Built Entirely by Talking to AI News Provided By ITechnology Development Co November 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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