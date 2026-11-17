Uncommon Strangers

R. Luce, Author

A literary novella set in western New York where a writer's real life and the men he invents ask the same question: What makes a man?

ATHENS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- R. Luce could have written a memoir. Instead, his new literary novella,“Uncommon Strangers,” sets his own experience beside the lives of men he invented. The book, available now, asks how boys become men and who gets to decide what a man is.The story opens in 1972 beside the Erie Canal, where a 23-year-old husband and father wonders why he's never fit in. Around him, Luce builds the lives of several young men, led by two from very different backgrounds. Dorr Reed is a working-class kid who's barely noticed at home. Jim Marsh is a wealthy attorney's son who gets everything from his father except what he needs. They grow up on opposite sides of the class divide, but both are damaged by their childhood experiences. Vietnam, Woodstock, and a culture that's coming apart shape them and other men of the era.The structure of“Uncommon Strangers” comes from the books Luce loved and taught. A retired English professor who cites Hemingway, Faulkner, and Steinbeck as influences, he modeled“Uncommon Strangers” on Hemingway's“In Our Time,” with separate stories that link into something bigger than any one of them. Additionally, he incorporates relevant personal memoir into the work as an essential component.For Luce, the question of what makes a man was never abstract.“I grew up feeling like I didn't fit, and I spent too long treating that as something wrong with me instead of just different,” he said.“My message is simple. There's room for all of us, and the world would be a better place if we truly valued the differences among us.” Though the dominant message is simple, the book is profound and contains many layers of meaning and reader experiences.WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYINGThe book has received five-star reviews from Reader Views, Literary Titan and Printed Book Reviews and has been selected by International Impact Book Awards as a Distinguished Favorite. Readers and reviewers are responding to both the craft and the heart of the book:.“A passionate account of how several men face the messy business of creating meaning in a world where everyone wants you to be someone you are not.”-- Paul Knobloch, Reader Views.“'Uncommon Strangers' will resonate with readers who appreciate psychologically rich fiction, autobiographical storytelling, and books willing to ask uncomfortable questions about what it means to live authentically.” -- Literary Titan.“I loved how the main character weaves his own life together with fictional stories... Watching these different men search for truth and connection felt completely real and grounded.” -- Amazon Reader Review.“What carries the novel is its emotional honesty. Luce writes about male vulnerability with a candor that is still uncommon in fiction, and several scenes, particularly those involving abuse, recovery, and a late gesture of forgiveness toward a father, land with real force.” – International Impact Book Award“Uncommon Strangers” is available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook from Amazon and other online retailers.ABOUT THE BOOKTitle: Uncommon Strangers: A Literary NovellaAuthor: R. LuceGenre: Literary fiction / Coming-of-agePublisher: Independently Published (2026)Formats: Hardcover 979-8997191108, Paperback 979-8997191115, eBook 979-8997191122Available at: Amazon and other online retailers and through local bookstores.Author website:ABOUT THE AUTHORR. Luce writes novels, nonfiction, plays, short stories, essays, and poetry. A retired English professor, he holds a bachelor's degree from SUNY Brockport and a master's and doctorate from Ohio University. His recent work includes the novels“Walking on Nathan's Grave” and“Once Upon a Waning Star” and the anthology“Pie in the Sky and Other Illusions We Live With.” His writing has been recognized by the NYC Big Book Award, the Maincrest Media Award, the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the American Writing Awards, and the Reader Views Reviewers' Choice Awards, among others.Learn more about the author and his work atRead an Interview with the AuthorListen to a Podcast with the AuthorMedia Contact

R. Luce

Author

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

"Uncommon Strangers" by R. Luce: Memoir Melds with Fiction Focused on Being Male in American Culture News Provided By Author November 17, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.