Genexa

What Do Pesticides, Cosmetics, and Kids' Cold Medicine Have in Common? Genexa Partners with Super Nice to Expose the Unexpected Connection in New Campaign

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to the National Sleep Foundation, 80% of parents' sleep suffers when their kids' sleep does. When a child is sick at 2 a.m., parents need medicine they trust to work and feel good about giving. Genexa, the first clean OTC medicine brand founded by parents, makes medicine with the same effective active ingredients as leading brands, without artificial additives. Now, with independent creative agency Super Nice, Genexa is taking that message to NYC with a campaign that asks parents to look closer at medicine labels.Genexa is hijacking cold and flu season with provocative, unbranded ads for everyday products like cosmetics, cleaning supplies, and pesticides, with an unexpected connection: ingredients in those products can also appear in children's cold and flu medicines. After dark, red glow-in-the-dark messaging delivers a wake-up call:“2 A.M. IS NO TIME TO DISCOVER WHAT'S IN YOUR KID'S MEDICINE.” The message meets parents when they need relief for their child and confidence in what they're giving.Parents want relief for their kids without unwanted extras, and they're not alone: 82% of consumers globally say health and wellness labels should be more transparent (NielsenIQ). Pediatricians overwhelmingly prefer Genexa's ingredient profiles versus those in the comparable leading brands (FRC 2025)*. And, because Genexa's medicines use the same effective active ingredients as those brands, parents can choose medicine that helps kids feel better and feel good about giving it.“We built Genexa because we were parents asking questions about the medicines we gave our own kids,” said David Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO, Genexa.“That same parent-first thinking shapes everything we do, including how we show up. As parents, we know what those long nights with a sick child feel like. The last thing you need is another picture of a perfectly rested family. We wanted to acknowledge what parents are actually going through and remind them that when it comes to caring for their children, they shouldn't have to compromise.”The activation is part of Feel Better, Genexa's new campaign: medicine that helps kids feel better, made in a way parents can feel better about, with 0% artificial additives. Super Nice led the work from strategy through production, content and FeelBetterMedicine.Clean has already reshaped grocery and beauty: 30% of global food and beverage launches in the past year carried a clean label claim (Innova Market Insights), and the global clean beauty market is forecast to add $7.65B by 2029 (Technavio). Genexa believes OTC medicine is next, and it's building relationships with families, creators, and pediatricians. This year, Genexa launched in Target's Baby aisle, capturing 14% of the store's infant pain category in four weeks, +366% YoY. It has since added 400+ creators to its affiliate network and launched Clean Medicine Club, a network of pediatric practices in Atlanta and New York reaching 15,000 families. Pediatric OTC sales are up 43% YoY over the past 12 weeks for the clean medicine brand. Investors include Donald Glover, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Sophia Bush.“Cold and flu season has a night shift. We thought the ads should, too,” said Jared Kozel, Co-Founder and CCO, Super Nice.“As a dad, I know there's nothing worse than being up at 2 a.m. with a sick kid and feeling helpless. As a creative, I love making ads that aren't what they seem. We brought those two things together to create a campaign that grabs your attention by day, then delivers a very different message at night. It reminds parents they don't have to compromise when it comes to helping their kids feel better.”The wild postings are on view through Thanksgiving weekend. New Yorkers can also catch Sparkie roaming the city's streets and find Genexa at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Sprouts, CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon. For more, visit Genexa and feelbettermedicine and @genexa. For agency news, visit and @SuperNiceSocial.*In a first-of-its-kind head-to-head ingredient review, pediatricians overwhelmingly preferred Genexa's ingredient profiles over those in leading brands' top-selling comparable products. Pediatricians reviewed ingredients in these Genexa products against their marketplace counterparts: Kids Pain Reliever & Fever Reducer liquid acetaminophen; Infants Pain Reliever & Fever Reducer liquid acetaminophen; Kids Daytime Cough & Chest Congestion; Kids Long-Acting Nighttime Cough Relief; Kids Allergy Relief. (FRC 2025)

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GENEXA TURNS NEW YORK CITY ADS INTO A 2 A.M. WAKE-UP CALL FOR PARENTS News Provided By Super Nice November 17, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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