Train the Next Hero 2026 comes to Ottawa on November 22.

Train the Next Hero previous event by Coast2Coast First Aid

CPR Training Class at Coast2Coast First Aid

Free one-hour workshops in CPR, AED use, choking and opioid poisoning response run Sunday, Nov. 22 at 385 Rideau St.

- Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder, Coast2Coast First AidOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coast2Coast First Aid, named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner, will bring Train the Next Hero, its free CPR training event, to Ottawa on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The event began in North York in 2018, after bystanders were the first to help in the minutes following the Yonge Street van attack. Ottawa is the final Ontario stop on its first-ever national tour, the day after the home event in North York.Fast FactsWhat: Free one-hour workshops in CPR and AED use, choking and opioid poisoning responseWhen: Sunday, November 22, 2026 (session times below)Where: Coast2Coast First Aid Ottawa, 385 Rideau St, in Sandy Hill, a short walk from the ByWard MarketWho: Open to the public, with no experience neededTaught by: Canadian Red Cross certified instructorsCost: Free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is requiredWhat the Free CPR Course in Ottawa CoversCPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), practised hands-on with AED trainersHow to recognize choking and help someone who cannot breatheHow to recognize an opioid poisoning and what to do until help arrivesAll equipment is provided. Instructors teach in small groups, so every participant gets hands-on time with a CPR manikin and an AED trainer. The one-hour session is an introduction to emergency first aid, not a certification course."Free training is our way of giving back to the communities we serve, and every workshop puts us one step closer to a safer Canada, one hero at a time. Bringing Train the Next Hero to Ottawa, the nation's capital, for the first time is a proud moment for our whole team," said Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid and a Canadian Red Cross Instructor Trainer.How Train the Next Hero BeganTrain the Next Hero began in North York after the Yonge Street van attack on April 23, 2018. In the minutes after the attack, the people on the street were the first to help. Less than a month later, Coast2Coast held the first Train the Next Hero at Mel Lastman Square. Nearly 3,000 people have registered for the event since, including 880 in 2025. In 2026, for the first time, the event is touring six cities in 16 days: Calgary, Edmonton, Windsor, North York, Ottawa and Halifax.Ottawa Event DetailsSession times: One-hour workshops start at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., then 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.Address: Coast2Coast First Aid Ottawa, 385 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 5Y6For anyone looking for a CPR course near Sandy Hill or Lowertown, the centre is on Rideau Street where the two neighbourhoods meet, a short walk from the ByWard Market, the CF Rideau Centre and the University of Ottawa, and minutes from Parliament Hill. It is easy to reach by OC Transpo from across the city, including Vanier, Centretown and the Glebe.How to RegisterThe workshops are free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is required. Each person registers with their own email address, there are no walk-ins, and late arrivals cannot join a later session. Registration for Ottawa and every other city is available on the Train the Next Hero 2026 page.Media are welcome to attend and film workshops in Ottawa on November 22. To arrange interviews or filming times, contact Godwin Orilua at....About the TrainingTrain the Next Hero is an introductory workshop and does not include a certificate. Workshop participants will be offered a discount on full Canadian Red Cross certification courses. Full Canadian Red Cross Standard First Aid and Emergency First Aid courses, which are WSIB approved, as well as group CPR training for businesses, are available year-round through Coast2Coast's first aid training in Ottawa.About Coast2Coast First AidFounded in Toronto in 2014, Coast2Coast First Aid (legal name Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.) is an Authorized Training Partner for the Canadian Red Cross and has been named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner. It delivers First Aid, CPR/AED, Basic Life Support and Professional Responder programs from more than 35 locations and 50 service areas across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

Godwin Orilua

Coast2Coast First Aid

+1 866-291-9121

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Free CPR Training Comes to Ottawa on Train the Next Hero Tour News Provided By Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics November 17, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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