Train the Next Hero returns to North York on November 21 with the 8-Minute CPR Challenge.

Train the Next Hero previous event by Coast2Coast First Aid

CPR Training Class at Coast2Coast First Aid

Can you do CPR for 8 minutes? Free workshops Nov. 21 in North York; the top 5 win a free CPR certification course.

- Aryan Sekhavati, Co-Founder, Coast2Coast First AidTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Can you give CPR for 8 minutes while you wait for paramedics? Coast2Coast First Aid, named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner, is bringing its free Train the Next Hero CPR event back to North York in Toronto on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with the new 8-Minute CPR Challenge. The top 5 participants win a free CPR certification course.The event began in North York in 2018, after bystanders were the first to help in the minutes following the Yonge Street van attack. This year's stop is the home leg of its first-ever national tour.Fast FactsWhat: Free 1.5-hour sessions: a workshop on CPR and AED use, choking and opioid poisoning response, followed by the 8-Minute CPR ChallengeWhen: Saturday, November 21, 2026 (session times below)Where: Coast2Coast First Aid North York, 180 Steeles Ave W, Unit 216, just west of Yonge StreetWho: Open to the public, with no experience neededTaught by: Canadian Red Cross certified instructorsCost: Free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is requiredPrize: The top 5 participants in the challenge win a free CPR certification courseThe 8-Minute CPR ChallengeAfter a free workshop, North York participants step up to a smart Prestan CPR manikin and try to keep up correct chest compressions for 8 minutes or more. The manikin and its app measure every compression in real time, so only correct technique counts. The top 5 participants each win a free CPR certification course. The challenge runs only at the North York event.Before the event, anyone can practice with the free online Coast2Coast CPR Challenge, a game in which the highest scores earn a place on the leaderboard. Playing helps people get used to the rhythm of well-performed CPR, so that in a real emergency they can simply follow it."Eight minutes of CPR is much harder than most people expect, and the challenge shows everyone why a bystander who knows CPR matters while help is on the way. Giving our community that confidence, for free, is how we make Canada safer, one hero at a time," said Aryan Sekhavati, Co-Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid.Where It BeganTrain the Next Hero began in North York after the Yonge Street van attack on April 23, 2018. In the minutes after the attack, the people on the street were the first to help. Less than a month later, Coast2Coast held the first Train the Next Hero at Mel Lastman Square. Nearly 3,000 people have registered for the event since, including 880 in 2025. In 2026, for the first time, the event is touring six cities in 15 days: Calgary, Edmonton, Windsor, North York, Ottawa and Halifax."North York is home for Train the Next Hero. It began here as our way of giving back after a difficult day for this community, and coming home with the challenge in the year we take it across Canada means a great deal to all of us," said Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid and a Canadian Red Cross Instructor Trainer.North York Event DetailsSession times: 1.5-hour sessions (workshop plus challenge) start at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.Address: Coast2Coast First Aid North York, 180 Steeles Ave W, Unit 216, North York, ON L4J 2L1Getting there: The centre is just west of Yonge and Steeles, near Centerpoint Mall on the North York and Thornhill border. It is a short trip from Finch subway station and is on the TTC's Steeles West bus route, making it convenient for people in Willowdale, Thornhill and Vaughan. It is about three kilometres north of Mel Lastman Square, where the first Train the Next Hero was held in 2018.Participants practise on CPR manikins and AED trainers, and all equipment is provided.How to RegisterThe workshops are free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is required. Each person registers with their own email address, there are no walk-ins, and late arrivals cannot join a later session. Registration for North York and every other city is available on the Train the Next Hero 2026 page.Media are welcome to film the 8-Minute CPR Challenge in North York on November 21. To arrange interviews or filming times, contact Godwin Orilua at... or 1-866-291-9121.About the TrainingTrain the Next Hero is an introductory workshop and does not include a certificate. Participants who want to go further will be offered a discount on full WSIB approved Canadian Red Cross certification courses, available year-round at the North York centre and through Coast2Coast's first aid and CPR courses in Toronto.About Coast2Coast First AidFounded in Toronto in 2014, Coast2Coast First Aid (legal name Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.) is an Authorized Training Partner for the Canadian Red Cross and the American Red Cross, and has been named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner. It delivers First Aid, CPR/AED, Basic Life Support and Professional Responder programs from more than 35 locations and 50 service areas across Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Godwin Orilua

Coast2Coast First Aid

+1 866-291-9121

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Free CPR Training and 8-Minute CPR Challenge Return to North York News Provided By Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics November 17, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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