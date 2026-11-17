Verge - Simplify IT Infrastructure

VergeIO and Omdia's Simon Robinson to walk through the findings in a November 19 webinar on delivering data sovereignty without the complexity or cost

- Parag Patel, CEO of VergeIO

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VergeIO, the company behind the VergeOS infrastructure operating system, today released findings from new Omdia research, Data Sovereignty in a Fast-changing World. The survey of 450 IT storage and data professionals across North America, the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy shows that data sovereignty has moved from a compliance checkbox to a data center design requirement. Meeting it is getting harder and more expensive.

Three findings stand out, along with what they mean for IT teams:

- Sovereignty is now a data center requirement. 99% of organizations operate, or expect to operate, data centers specifically to satisfy data sovereignty requirements. For IT, sovereignty is no longer a policy exercise. It means more sites to build, staff, and keep compliant.

- Complexity and cost are the price of today's approach. Respondents named the complexity of multi-jurisdictional requirements as their most significant challenge, and half expect higher infrastructure costs as the price of guaranteeing sovereignty. Adding products at every site multiplies both, so the infrastructure stack itself has to get smaller.

- Control matters more than location. Ninety percent require the ability to run their infrastructure without a connection to supplier-managed services such as management portals, cloud services, and telemetry, and 54% are extremely or very concerned that a foreign government or legal action could interrupt access to technology they depend on. Any component that phones home for licensing, management, or telemetry is now a sovereignty risk.

“Data sovereignty has become a core priority for organizations of every size and in every region we surveyed, and the definition has shifted,” said Simon Robinson, Chief Analyst, Storage and Data Infrastructure at Omdia.“It is no longer just about where data sits. Organizations want control over their data and over the infrastructure that holds it, including the ability to keep operating if a supplier's services are cut off. The challenge is meeting those requirements across multiple jurisdictions without adding layers of complexity and cost.”

Most organizations meet sovereignty requirements today by adding products: separate stacks for virtualization, storage, networking, backup, and key management at every site the rules require. Each product brings its own console, update cycle, license check, and connection back to its vendor. Each one is another system a small IT team has to secure, staff, and prove to an auditor.

VergeOS addresses those concerns by simplifying private infrastructure and shrinking its operational footprint in three ways:

- On-premises infrastructure without the complexity that drove organizations to the cloud. VergeOS runs virtualization, storage, networking, data protection, and private AI in a single codebase, managed from one interface inside the customer's data center. Every sovereign site runs the same software, leaving IT fewer products to secure, staff, and audit.

- Sovereignty by workload on hardware the customer already owns. Virtual Data Centers give each jurisdiction or workload group its own compute, storage, network, and administrators on shared servers, so organizations meet multi-jurisdictional rules without building a separate environment for each one. VergeOS runs on existing x86 servers, including mixed generations, which keeps hardware in service longer and the footprint at each site smaller.

- No connection back to the vendor. Storage is encrypted at rest with keys the customer holds, and replication between sites is encrypted by default. With an air-gap license, VergeOS runs, is licensed, and is updated with no outside connection, which removes the supplier kill switch.

“Omdia's research confirms what we hear from customers. Sovereignty is now an infrastructure problem, and the traditional stack makes it complex and expensive to solve,” said Parag Patel, CEO of VergeIO.“One infrastructure operating system gives IT fewer layers to secure, staff, and audit. It runs on servers organizations already own, at every site sovereignty requires, with no connection back to us.”

Webinar: Data Sovereignty Without the Complexity or Cost

Simon Robinson will present the full findings in a live webinar with VergeIO on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET / 1:00 PM GMT. Remi Bargoing, VP EMEA Sales at VergeIO, will host the session. George Crump and Dave Vincent of VergeIO will show how VergeOS delivers sovereign infrastructure on hardware customers own, followed by a live demo and Q&A. Register at data-sovereignty/webinar-registration-vio/.

Research Methodology

Omdia conducted a quantitative web survey of 450 IT storage and data professionals involved in evaluating, purchasing, managing or building data sovereignty solutions at midsize and enterprise organizations. Respondents were in North America (175), the UK (75), Germany (50), France (50), Spain (50) and Italy (50). The survey was fielded August 18–31, 2026.

About VergeIO

VergeOS is infrastructure software that customers use to replace VMware, fight data center inflation, support distributed data centers, and prepare their infrastructure for AI and private AI workloads. It is a single piece of software for the entire infrastructure that runs on bare metal on the servers the organization already owns. It can mix vendors and CPU generations within the same instance and helps customers run private AI on GPUs they already own, avoiding expensive token costs and maintaining data sovereignty. VergeIO is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Learn more at verge.

About Omdia

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc., is a technology research and advisory group. Its deep knowledge of tech markets combined with actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Sarah DuBois

VergeIO

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Omdia Research: Data Sovereignty Shapes Data Center Strategy for 99% of Organizations, Complexity Is the Top Obstacle News Provided By VergeIo November 17, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Law



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