Bread pudding and pomegranate mojito debut Nov. 17, alongside holiday gift card deals and catering offers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tacos, tequila and a little holiday cheer? Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar brings the fiesta this season with two limited-time menu additions arriving Nov. 17. Guests can raise a glass with a festive pomegranate mojito, save room for bread pudding and gather their favorite people for a celebration full of flavor Rosie's Taco & Tequila BarFor a sweet finish.The fiesta doesn't stop at the menu! Fat Rosie's makes holiday gifting and entertaining easier with gift card bonuses and catering options for celebrations of all sizes. Whether guests host Friendsgiving, round up the family or plan an office holiday party, they can let Rosie handle the food and drinks and focus on making memories.Hosting at home or the office? Fat Rosie's brings the flavor with taco bars, fajita bundles and family meals, while margaritas to-go add a festive touch. Guests can also take the party to Fat Rosie's and book private dining spaces for holiday gatherings and special events.Fat Rosie's also launches three holiday promotions Nov. 17:Gift a Little Fiesta: Purchase $50 in Fat Rosie's gift cards and receive a $10 bonus card.Make Holiday Hosting Easy: Spend $300 on catering and receive a $50 bonus card.Celebrate Big: Spend $1,000 on an event and receive a $100 bonus card.Whether guests dine in, gift a little fiesta or bring Rosie's favorites to the holiday table, Fat Rosie's serves up more ways to celebrate without the hosting hassle.“From our seasonal menu additions to the way guests can celebrate with us at home or in our restaurants, we're giving everyone more ways to enjoy the holidays,” said Hannah Robinson, Director of Marketing at Fat Rosie's.“We want to make gatherings with people who matter most easy, festive and full of great food.”Fat Rosie's will offer the holiday menu additions and promotions at all locations beginning Nov. 17. To explore its menu and holiday catering options, visit.About Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila BarFounded in 2015, Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar is Chicagoland's loud and proud Mexican favorite, serving up bold ModMexTM flavors, handcrafted margaritas and a whole lot of fiesta. Inspired by a chance encounter in Mexico between its founder, an agave farmer and his beloved donkey, Fat Rosie's was built on a passion for authentic flavors, unforgettable experiences and bringing people together. With its vibrant atmosphere, playful personality and kick-ass approach to food and fun, Fat Rosie's is anything but your average taco joint. Whether it's Taco Tuesday or a celebration just because, there's always a reason to fiesta at Fat Rosie's! For more information, visit .

Emma Frawley

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fat Rosie's Serves Up Holiday Cheer with New Seasonal Menu Items News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 17, 2026, 13:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.