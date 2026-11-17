“The Art of Getting It Right” describes the standard behind DataArt's work with clients as they move AI from pilots into production.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DataArt, a global data and AI transformation partner delivering tech-enabled business outcomes, today launched“The Art of Getting It Right,” the standard behind its work with clients in the AI era. As companies move AI from pilots into the systems that run their businesses, fragmented data, industry regulation, model risk, and slow adoption determine whether those investments deliver value. DataArt teams are staffed with domain experts, help clients define what success looks like, and stay accountable for their part in the results through adoption.

Drawing on its experience in AI-ready data foundations and specialized industry practices, the company helps clients identify where AI can create business value and develop solutions suited to their technology ecosystems.

"AI is changing the economics of software development, and with that, what companies should expect from their technology partners," said Alexei Miller, Managing Director at DataArt. "As more development work becomes automated, the ability to understand a client's business, make informed decisions, and take responsibility for delivery outcomes becomes increasingly valuable. We've spent 30 years developing that expertise alongside our clients, and we're continuing to apply it as they take on more ambitious technology initiatives."

This approach is reflected in DataArt's $100 million commitment to transforming business with data and AI through 2028, which supports the continued development of its engineering capabilities and delivery practices. These include Artisyn, its AI-enabled operating model, which brings AI agents and reusable assets into software development under human oversight, and Domain Deployed EngineeringTM (DDE), which places small, industry-fluent teams inside clients' organizations. Together, they help accelerate delivery while keeping engineering decisions grounded in clients' business priorities.

"As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, the quality of underlying data, depth of domain expertise, and accountability for business outcomes are becoming critical differentiators. Too many AI initiatives struggle to scale because these fundamentals are not addressed together. DataArt's refreshed brand positioning signals that they recognize the importance of this shift, as they have chosen to place greater emphasis on industry context and measurable business value,” said Nitish Mittal, Partner, Everest Group.

The Art of Getting It Right brings together what clients rely on DataArt for: data foundations for the AI era, domain expertise, close collaboration with client teams, a broad ecosystem of technology partners, and accountability for its part in the results.

"Our brand reflects what clients have come to know DataArt for,” said Scott Rayburn, CMO at DataArt.“Clients value the expertise of our people and how closely we work with their teams. We wanted to bring that to the forefront of how we present ourselves to the market, while highlighting the investments we're making to help clients get greater value from data and AI.”

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DataArt Defines Its Standard for the AI Era, Built on Data Foundations and Domain Expertise News Provided By DataArt November 17, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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