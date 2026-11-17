MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Connect Teqnovos at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 to explore AI-driven product engineering, innovative software solutions, and new opportunities for business growth.

- Ankur Magan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teqnovos will participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2026 at Expo City Dubai from 8–11 December, bringing its expertise in custom AI product development, healthcare software, and fintech solutions. The company will engage with businesses planning new software projects across industries. Visitors can also use an AI-assisted event contact form to share their details and request meetings with the Teqnovos team.

Connect With Teqnovos Visitors can use the event contact form to share their details by scanning a business card, uploading its photo, using voice input, or entering the information manually. The AI assistant fills in the relevant fields, allowing visitors to review and correct their details before submitting. They can then request a video call or an in-person meeting with Teqnovos to discuss their software requirements.

Request a Meeting at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 Teqnovos is accepting requests for 15-minute one-to-one meetings during the expo. Businesses can discuss their project requirements and explore potential technical approaches with the team. To request a meeting, visitors can share a brief project description and select their preferred date and time. Appointments will be confirmed by email.

AI Product Engineering Across Industries

Teqnovos' project experience covers a range of industries and technologies. Its work includes 1Climate, an AI-powered platform for regulatory data collection; an AI-assisted care monitoring platform that helps caregivers identify changes in daily routines; and SalesHub, which automates sales outreach and uses AI to interpret messages. Alongside its client projects, Teqnovos is developing LaunchSecure AI, a product initiative focused on helping businesses assess and address security risks in AI-built applications.

These examples reflect Teqnovos' approach to product engineering, combining AI capabilities with practical business workflows. At GITEX GLOBAL 2026, the company plans to discuss how similar approaches can support businesses developing new software products. Businesses attending GITEX GLOBAL 2026 can request a 15-minute one-to-one meeting with Teqnovos to discuss their software development projects, including custom AI applications, healthcare technology, fintech solutions, and other industry-specific requirements.

About Teqnovos

Teqnovos is an AI-driven software development company that helps startups and enterprises build custom digital products. Its expertise spans mobile and web applications, healthcare and fintech software, SaaS products, and blockchain solutions. The company also provides dedicated development teams.

William Herbert

Teqnovos

+971 54 358 0607

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Teqnovos Brings AI Product Engineering Expertise to GITEX GLOBAL 2026 News Provided By Teqnovos November 17, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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