(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 17 November 2026



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF or the Bank) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BSF’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is positioned three notches above the BSR, which is the maximum uplift permitted under our criteria, when the ESL is assessed as High. This reflects our view that the authorities exhibit a strong willingness to provide timely extraordinary support if needed. This willingness is underpinned by the sovereign’s very strong capacity to extend such support. Several of the domestic banks in Saudi Arabia, including BSF, are designated as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs). Saudi banks play a central role in financing the Kingdom’s development agenda, including financing contractors involved in large-scale infrastructure and economic diversification projects under Vision 2030. Their strategic importance to the functioning and stability of the domestic economy underpins the authorities’ strong incentive to preserve confidence in the financial system. Reflecting this, the government has an established track record of supporting the banking sector and maintains substantial financial capacity to provide assistance, should the need arise.



The BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS rating is supported by BSF’s good asset quality, characterised by low NPLs and more than full loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage, sound capitalisation and consistently good profitability. Earnings benefit from an above-average net interest margin (NIM), which has remained resilient despite costs. Liquidity remains comfortable, supported by sizeable unencumbered holdings of high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs). Rating constraints include undisclosed single party concentrations which are likely to be material given a predominantly corporate banking model , although such concentrations are common across the sector. Broader sector-wide pressures arising from tight SAR liquidity continue to weigh on funding costs. Ongoing unresolved military conflicts and regional security tensions pose additional downside risks. A sustained, or further deterioration in the security environment, could weaken economic activity and increase risk premiums, adversely affecting asset quality, profitability and funding conditions. There is no evidence of material impact in the sector to date.



The OPERA for Saudi Arabia balances the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary policy flexibility and very high geopolitical risks against strong external buffers and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers, high asset quality, solid profitability and a good funding structure, primarily consisting of domestic deposits. However, depositor (mainly government and government-related) concentrations persist and there is rising cross-border funding to meet the elevated credit demand associated with Vision 2030 projects. Saudi banks continue to benefit from strong access to capital markets.



BSF’s established corporate banking franchise underpins its position as Saudi Arabia’s sixth-largest bank by assets. Its 2026–2030 strategy focuses on profitability, earnings diversification and capital efficiency through faster-than-market retail lending growth, selective corporate expansion and increased fee generation.



BSF’s asset quality remains very good, supported by low NPLs (0.97% at end-H1 2026), high reserve coverage (159%) and strong loss absorption capacity. However, rising Stage 2 loans (7.2%, which is among the highest in the sector) and NPL formation indicate some weakening in underlying credit quality, albeit from a very sound basis. Elevated loan and depositor concentrations are broadly consistent with sector norms, while planned expansion into unsecured retail lending could increase credit risk, notwithstanding the benefits of granular retail lending. There is no evidence to date of a material impact on BSF’s asset quality from the reprioritisation of Vision 2030 projects, although potential delays in payments to contractors and suppliers could create cash flow pressures, particularly among MSMEs. Non-loan asset quality remains strong and market risk modest. Prolonged regional security deterioration could pressure asset quality. Good provisioning and profitability provide substantial buffers against potential credit losses.



BSF’s profitability remains good, albeit below the sector average, with ROAA improving to 1.76% in 2025, partly due to lower provisioning charges, before stabilising at 1.78% (annualised) in H1 2026. Annualised net income increased by 7.1% compared with FY2025, supported by financing growth, a stable NIM of 2.84% (3.04% on interest-bearing assets, as reported by the Bank) and good operating efficiency, with the cost-to-income ratio declining to 33.2%. Earnings quality remains good, reflecting predominantly recurring income streams, although revenue diversification is moderate compared to peers, as non-interest income accounts for 18% of operating income. Looking ahead, higher short-term interest rates and regional security tensions could increase funding and credit costs. Retail lending expansion should support margins over time, although expansion into unsecured lending could raise impairment charges. We expect profitability to remain sound, with good pre-provision earnings providing a substantial buffer against these potential pressures.



BSF’s funding profile remains satisfactory, supported by stable customer deposits and diversified wholesale funding. Customer deposits accounted for 62.4% of total funding at end-H1 2026, while the elevated loan-to-deposit ratio of 109.6% was broadly in line with the sector while the net loans to stable funds ratio is sound at 77%. Sustained Vision 2030-related credit demand has outpaced deposit growth in recent years, leading to tighter SAR liquidity conditions. Longer-term debt issuance improved the funding maturity profile in 2025. However, short term SAMA and Interbank borrowing rose again in H1 2026, partly offsetting that improvement. External refinancing risk remains moderate. BSF’s liquidity risk is low, supported by sizeable holdings of liquid securities, and is reflected in strong regulatory ratios (LCR of 169% and NSFR of 125%). Prolonged regional security tensions could increase wholesale funding costs and constrain market access, although strong liquidity buffers and potential SAMA support mitigate these risks.



BSF’s capitalisation remains sound, supported by high-quality capital and good balance sheet leverage. Capital ratios improved in 2025, with retained earnings strengthening CET1 and Tier 2 issuance increasing total capital. This trend reversed moderately in H1 2026 as RWA growth outpaced capital accumulation, while adverse securities valuation movements further constrained CET1 growth. Nevertheless, the CET1 ratio remained strong at 15.9% at end-June 2026. Capital flexibility is supported by sound internal capital generation, and demonstrated access to domestic and international capital markets. Regional security tensions pose downside risks through potential credit losses and adverse securities valuations, with the latter potentially affecting capital more immediately through OCI. Prolonged instability could also increase capital issuance costs, although strong earnings and capital buffers partially mitigate these risks.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade of the LT FCR is considered unlikely at present, although it could follow an upgrade of the BSR. However, given that the Bank’s already high BSR reflects its sound financial metrics, further improvement in these metrics sufficient to warrant a BSR upgrade is not expected. In the absence of a BSR upgrade, an uplift of more than one notch in the OPERA would be required to trigger an upgrade of the LC FCR



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A downgrade of the Bank’s LT FRR would follow a BSR downgrade, triggered by a marked deterioration in asset quality, funding or liquidity, or a lowering of the OPERA. Prolonged regional security tensions could heighten these risks, although no material impact is evident to date.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2022-25 and Q3 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.



CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1986. The ratings were last updated in December 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:Yes

With Access to Internal Documents:No

With Access to Management: Yes



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026

MENAFN17112026002960000411ID1111975715