MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) The controversy over the induction of two Independent Members of the Bihar Legislative Council, Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brijwasi, into the BJP has intensified, with Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav seeking the intervention of the Council Chairman.

Tejashwi met the Chairman on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum, urging him to take cognisance of the alleged induction of the two MLCs into the BJP and initiate appropriate action.

Alleging that the development was unconstitutional, Tejashwi said both MLCs had been formally welcomed into the BJP, with party leaders presenting them with garlands and issuing membership receipts.

He maintained that the two leaders had earlier acknowledged their joining the BJP while speaking to the media.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, although the issue had been disputed initially, the MLCs were now retracting their earlier statements.

He demanded an impartial enquiry and action in accordance with the law.

The RJD leader warned that any failure by the Chairman to act would raise questions about his impartiality.

He also said that if necessary, he would approach the Supreme Court.

Emphasising the importance of constitutional procedures, Tejashwi Yadav said those responsible for framing rules should not consider themselves above them.

During his interaction with the media, Tejashwi also attacked the Bihar government over unemployment, recruitment irregularities and examination paper leaks.

He alleged that recruitment processes across Bihar were plagued by malpractice and claimed that government work was not being carried out without payment of bribes.

He also targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the frequent transfer and posting of government officials.

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the government, Tejashwi said that with the state's coffers allegedly empty, transfers and postings appeared to have become a new source of business.

He claimed that officials were being transferred almost every week and quipped that it remained to be seen when Samrat Choudhary would start handling the postings of peons.

The controversy over Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brijwasi's alleged induction into the BJP has now put the Legislative Council Chairman's role under scrutiny.

The next course of action will depend on the Chairman's response to Tejashwi's memorandum.