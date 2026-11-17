MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) NITI Aayog CEO Anurag Jain on Tuesday said that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' is not merely an aspirational goal but a national mission built on extensive consultations, institutional planning and public participation.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of NITI Aayog's first national workshop, Leadership as a Mission, Jain said the initiative has evolved through a structured process since Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the vision in 2022.

According to him, the government constituted 10 groups of secretaries to assess the measures required to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

"Viksit Bharat vision, it is not a dream. It has been worked out carefully. When the Prime Minister first spoke about it in 2022, thereafter, Groups of Secretaries, 10 Groups of Secretaries, were made. And these groups deliberated in detail, depth, came out with certain ideas," he said.

Jain noted that the exercise was followed by the 'Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth' campaign in 2023, which drew more than one million suggestions from citizens and young people across the country.

These inputs, he said, helped shape strategies for different sectors and contributed to the broader roadmap for India's long-term development.

Highlighting the planning behind the vision, Jain said NITI Aayog examined multiple development models while assessing the path for India to become a $30-trillion economy.

The study found that if existing economic trends alone drove infrastructure growth, major road and expressway networks would remain concentrated in northern, western and southern India, potentially leaving eastern and northeastern regions behind.

To address this imbalance, development plans incorporated a regional equity framework aimed at ensuring better connectivity across the country.

Jain said the idea is to create infrastructure networks that provide expressway-level connectivity within a 200-kilometre radius, whether in the north-south or east-west direction, enabling more balanced economic opportunities across regions.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said India is on track to become a $30-40 trillion economy by 2047.

He emphasised that achieving this objective would require not only sound economic policies but also mission-driven leadership, effective governance and strong implementation.