MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra said on Tuesday that the Delhi High Court's flak for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal over non-filing of replies in a matter has again exposed their "anarchist nature" and "lack of respect for the judicial system or constitutional institution".

Malhotra added that the remarks made by the High Court during the hearing on a contempt petition are "extremely serious" and "concerning".

The criminal contempt proceedings were initiated against Kejriwal over alleged attempts to scandalise the judiciary in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

During the hearing, the High Court said that even after its order, the failure of the party concerned, including former Chief Minister Kejriwal and others, to file a reply falls under the category of contempt of court.

Malhotra said that the BJP has consistently maintained that the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are anarchists and do not respect any judicial system or constitutional institution.

"Today's remarks by the Court have established the truth of this statement by the BJP," he added.

"The people of Delhi respect the judiciary and in the rule of the Constitution, no one can be allowed to take court orders lightly. If any government official, political party or leader, apart from the government, fails to comply with court directives in time, public trust in the judicial system will erode," the Delhi BJP President said.

He added that the BJP's policy has always been that respect for the judiciary is paramount and we believe that court orders must be complied with in letter and spirit.

Today's remarks by the High Court are an indication that accountability will have to be fixed, he said.

Transparency and time-bound action are essential for the interest of the people of Delhi and for upholding the rule of law, Malhotra added.

Earlier in the day, a division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bharadwaj gave Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other party leaders a final opportunity to file their responses within three weeks, failing which their right to file replies would be closed.

The matter will now be heard after three weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for January 2027.